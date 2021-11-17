ORO Editions Announces Upcoming Publication of FRAMING THE VALLEY by Maria Ogrydziak

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORO Editions, publishers of art, architecture, and design, today announced that FRAMING THE VALLEY by Maria Ogrydziak will be released on January 18, 2022. FRAMING THE VALLEY presents eight case study houses in California's Central Valley, a region whose vivid landscapes and blue skies offer a contrast to the coastal regions of the state.

FRAMING THE VALLEY by Maria Ogrydziak FRAMING THE VALLEY

In the introduction, Ogrydziak writes: "Architecture is transformation. Not just of materials and space, but also of people and place. The best architecture is inextricably woven with its landscape, its culture, and its inhabitants. For a long time, I have practiced architecture in California's Central Valley – a region full of growth and vitality, entrepreneurial spirit, and grounded hard work. I have worked intimately with its sky: a blue that goes beyond blue. I have mirrored its shining sun and have played with its orderly crop rows. I have paid homage to its flocks of birds which hover and dive. My architecture and I have gone native. We've made this vibrant region of infinite possibility our home."

Advance praise for FRAMING THE VALLEY includes:

"María's projects yield continual inventions; each a way of capturing aspects of the Great Valley and the many places and landscapes that it harbors. The forms and spaces are richly configured, allowing life to resonate within them and echo out into the surroundings. Her works, so well presented here, join mind, material and action to create the wonder of fully inhabitable places." - Donlyn Lyndon, Professor of Architecture & Urban Design, Emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley

"This elegant book conveys how Maria Ogrydziak's architecture has offered discerning homeowners the option of a crisp modernism keyed to the big skies, shade trees, agricultural engineering and long horizons of the Californian interior's hot, enigmatic expanse. In this it offers one answer to the puzzle of how to build in a region largely overlooked by Californian architecture culture." - Simon Sadler, author of Archigram: Architecture without Architecture and The Situationist City

Maria's iconic, light-filled houses are designed for a new California dream, outside the hustle of the big cities, far from the deep turquoise of the Pacific. Projects in the book include Art Barn, a steel horse barn transformed into an art gallery, overlooking picturesque fields dotted with California poppies; Flight House, a budget-friendly remote-work homestead; two remodels of California's classic ranch-style and mid-century modern tract homes; and a 15,000 square foot luxury home clad completely in iridescent glass. FRAMING THE VALLEY is available for preorder at Amazon.com.

ABOUT MARIA OGRYDZIAK: Maria Ogrydziak is an expert in California Central Valley architecture, with 400 projects built in the region. Her firm designs attainable, extraordinary spaces for everyday lives. A civic leader and architect, she was president of the AIA Central Valley Chapter and founder of the region's annual Architecture Festival. A graduate of MIT, she has taught at MIT, Stanford, and UC Davis. She lives in Davis in her self-designed artist loft. www.oarch.com.

ABOUT ORO EDITIONS: ORO Editions publishes highly acclaimed award-winning illustrated books, specializing in architecture, urban planning, landscape, art, photography, academia, and a growing list of culturally stimulating disciplines and topics. ORO's multidisciplinary approach to design, research, and content creation, as well as its hands-on production values, provides unique character to each publication with the ability to express the individuality of each of its clients/authors in the print medium. www.oroeditions.com

