Oro Expands North American Team to Drive Global Growth

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a recent $13M fundraising round, Oro, the leading cloud-based B2B digital commerce platform, announced today the expansion of its North American team.

These strategic hires serve to double down on the North American market while significantly amplifying Oro's impact in key regions worldwide, including APAC and South America.

Oro welcomes the following key members to the North American Team:

Sawyer Frank, Head of Sales, joins Oro as a B2B eCommerce veteran who helped digitally transform the retail B2B industry with Elastic Suite. He rose up the ranks to lead the global sales team, scaled ARR by 1500x, and designed a marketplace product which led to the company's acquisition by publicly traded Emerald X, Inc.

Jourdin Lambright, Partnerships Manager, brings a stellar track record in building successful partnerships and technology alliances. Jourdin joins Oro from BigCommerce, where she was a Senior Channel Account Manager working closely with several key eCommerce agencies. Prior to that, Jourdin worked at Insight, the premier Fortune 500 solutions integrator, where she led Intel's partner relationships.

John Parker, Enterprise Account Executive, is a dynamic sales professional with a background in eCommerce sales and SaaS. John brings an impressive set of accomplishments for driving new business from Elastic Suite, where he helped expand key business sectors for growth. John holds an MBA in Marketing and a Master's of Science in Business Analytics from Syracuse University.

Cassidy Bryson, Customer Success Manager, has a diverse background of supporting customers across several industries, regions, and technologies. In previous roles with Akeneo and Accenture, Cassidy developed an in-depth understanding of client challenges with new software implementations. She has a long track record of assisting customers through their digital transformation journeys and identifying key metrics for overall platform success.

Daniel Mester, Senior Solutions Engineer, joins Oro with a wealth of experience in entrepreneurship, technology, and engineering. Prior to Oro, Daniel founded and sold a SaaS company, and has held various senior engineering roles at startups where he played a key role in the development and launch of new products. He has worked in a wide range of industries, including eCommerce, fintech, and mobile applications.

"We are privileged to have assembled a team of such high-caliber professionals, each possessing profound expertise in the spheres of eCommerce and digital transformation," said Yoav Kutner, CEO at Oro. "They come equipped not just with experience but with forward-thinking perspectives that are poised to inject fresh, innovative ideas into our operations and market expansion."

About Oro 
Oro Inc. fuels digital transformation for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers with OroCommerce, the leading cloud-based B2B digital commerce solution. We enable B2B companies to increase sales while reducing costs. Our solution facilitates launching multiple websites and portals for different brands, business models, territories, and core models. OroCommerce has unique capabilities including OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM module, and OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management module for all business use cases. Oro's founders are e-commerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board. For more information on Oro visit https://oroinc.com

