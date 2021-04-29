Oro Inc. Launches OroMarketplace to Drive Multichannel B2B Sales Growth for Businesses

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc., the business application pioneer behind OroCommerce, the No.1 open-source B2B eCommerce solution, today announced the launch of OroMarketplace, a powerful end-to-end marketplace platform. Flexible enough to support B2B marketplaces of any form or size, OroMarketplace enables sellers to rapidly implement B2B, B2C, B2G, franchise network ordering, services procurement, bookings/appointments, and physical goods marketplaces.

OroMarketplace is the next evolution of Oro's continuing mission to provide B2B commerce businesses with software solutions that fuel growth and align with their changing needs. Marketplaces now account for 62% of global web sales , and OroMarketplace delivers the robust, flexible infrastructure and powerful, comprehensive feature-set that B2B merchants need to expand into marketplace selling.

OroMarketplace already powers numerous major enterprise marketplaces including SupplyCore, the go-to supplier for U.S. military and government agencies, and FoodMaven, a produce marketplace bringing sustainability and agility to the U.S. food system. Featured in the Gartner 2021 Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications, OroMarketplace stands out from the competition by offering truly native integration with digital commerce solutions, enabling businesses to manage all aspects of marketplace buyer and seller experiences from a single platform.

With comprehensive out-of-the-box features for any marketplace category or function, businesses can achieve faster time-to-market and seamlessly integrate their marketplace strategy with existing eCommerce solutions and processes. Oro's workflow engine digitizes all processes for marketplace operators and all aspects of the buyer/seller interactions, with personalized shopping experiences and customized shipping and delivery options. Marketplace operators and vendors benefit from transparent pricing and no transaction fees, enabling rapid growth with predictable costs, and can use OroMarketplace's integrated suite of built-in CRM and sales enablement tools to maintain a 360-degree view of their customers. OroMarketplace's robust APIs also enable merchants to effortlessly deploy powerful marketplace functionalities in a headless fashion, onto their CMS or any other technology or platform.

"Oro has always put customers' needs first — that's why we built the first open-source eCommerce platform designed specifically for B2B sellers, with native CRM capabilities and other features B2B customers so urgently needed. With OroMarketplace we're serving customers' needs by providing a native, feature-rich, and versatile marketplace management solution," said Yoav Kutner, CEO and co-founder of Oro. "Whether you're already running marketplaces, looking to grow into new verticals, or just getting started, OroMarketplace has the powerful functionalities you need to provide a seamless experience for customers, operators, and sellers."

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroCommerce, OroCRM, OroPlatform, and now OroMarketplace. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroMarketplace, visit https://oroinc.com/oromarketplace/ .

