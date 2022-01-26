Oro, Inc., Marks 10th Anniversary With Record Growth, New Product Launches

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc., the digital commerce pioneer behind OroCommerce, the No.1 ecommerce solution designed for B2B sellers, today announced a slew of metrics and milestones documenting the company's remarkable growth and industry recognition in 2021. The announcements cap a banner year for the B2B and B2X innovator as it prepares to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its launch in 2022.

Among Oro's key achievements in 2021:

Soaring sales. Oro's customers continued to thrive in 2021: the company facilitated over 2.5M transactions, up more than 50% from the previous year, and almost $1.7B in total sales volume, a 77% increase. Both figures reflect only cloud implementations of Oro's tools, and don't include sales managed with on-premise deployments.

Rapid growth. Oro grew its customers by 80% more in 2021 than in the previous year, adding key new clients including industrial supplies leader Northern Metalic; industrial trader ADDEV Materials; aerospace parts giant PartsBase; and fire and security services provider Chubb.

Continuing innovation. The year saw key launches including OroMarketplace, a powerful end-to-end marketplace platform featuring built-in CRM, robust APIs, and fully featured sales enablement tools. The company also unveiled the 4.2 LTS release of OroCommerce, featuring significant UX upgrades and back-office improvements.

Industry accolades. Oro's many honors included a coveted #1 ranking for B2B Commerce in Gartner's 2021 Critical Capabilities report, part of the firm's renowned Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. OroMarketplace was also recognized by both Gartner and Forrester within months of its launch.

Building community. Oro held the inaugural Oro Brilliance Awards, recognizing top brands for growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, and also launched OroAcademy, a community-focused eLearning portal stocked with courses, videos, and training materials.

Oro also continued to invest in customer success in 2021, building out a leadership team to support the development of new technologies, extend its product offerings, and provide stellar customer support across six time zones. Key hires included the addition of Mickey Collins as Customer Success Manager North America and Elie Caille as leader of the Customer Success department; Thomas Fleck as VP Sales of the DACH Region; Nadine Giguet as Marketing Manager Europe; and 21 other developers, engineers, administrators, project managers, and support representatives.

"We've come a long way since 2012, and we're honored to have helped thousands of the world's top B2B enterprises to grow their brands and create smooth multichannel customer experiences," said Oro CEO Yoav Kutner. "We don't chase recognition, but we certainly appreciate the validation of what we hold dear. Our top priority is supporting our customers and the entire B2B ecosystem. We're extremely happy that by staying true to ourselves, we have created a product that has provided real value for so many amazing businesses. We're looking forward to raising our game even further in 2022, and continuing to redefine digital commerce as we celebrate a remarkable decade in the business."

With strong global growth projected for 2022, Oro is now preparing to launch B2B UnCut, a live video streaming event and podcast discussion offering unvarnished insights into the world of B2B ecommerce. The company will also roll out its next OroCommerce LTS release in January 2022, and host a demo in March to showcase its game-changing features. Further announcements will follow throughout the year with details of landmark community events in celebration of Oro's 10th anniversary.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroCommerce, OroCRM, OroPlatform, and OroMarketplace. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information, visit: https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/

