ORO Labs Earns Top-100 Spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

Procurement orchestration company ranks No. 92 overall and No. 8 among software companies on the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORO Labs, the leading procurement orchestration platform for global enterprises, today announced it has been ranked No. 92 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"The hardest part of procurement happens after a request comes in, when it has to move through different systems, approvals and controls," said Sudhir Bhojwani, Co-Founder and CEO of ORO Labs. "Enterprises need AI that can handle that complexity, carry that work through to execution while still operating within company rules. Our growth reflects demand for that deeper level of orchestration."

ORO's agentic, no-code platform orchestrates work across intake, sourcing, supplier management, risk, compliance and finance. It connects people, systems and AI agents so each request can move through a governed, auditable process from intake to execution. Over the past year, ORO has expanded its portfolio to more than 65 preconfigured agents and added capabilities in sourcing, contract orchestration and supplier engagement. Customers using ORO's AI Agent Builder have reported up to 80% shorter onboarding cycles and 75% fewer manual reviews.

ORO reported 300% revenue growth over the past year, and its platform is now deployed across more than 100 countries. In March 2026, ORO announced a $100 million Series C funding round to accelerate the adoption of agentic orchestration across enterprise procurement and finance operations.

In 2026, the company also became the first organization in the 20-year history of the World Procurement Awards to win Top Procurement Technology Provider in consecutive years and was named an ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About ORO Labs

ORO Labs is an agentic orchestration company on a mission to make procurement work for everyone. Founded by former SAP Ariba product leaders looking to do things differently, ORO was created to humanize procurement with effortless user experiences that shorten cycle times, mitigate risk, and accelerate value creation. The no-code platform is purpose-built for enterprise procurement complexity and supported by an extensive network of implementation and technology partners. ORO helps Fortune 500 and fast growing global leaders reinvent processes, surpass performance benchmarks, achieve unmatched agility, and scale procurement's strategic capacity for value creation — from Idea to Pay. The ORO platform is trusted by the world's largest brands, including The Coca-Cola Company, Pfizer, Danone, Roche, BASF, Liberty Global, Kyndryl, and Booking.com.

SOURCE ORO Labs Inc.