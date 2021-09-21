Oro Loma Sanitary District Input for Disaster Planning

SAN LORENZO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitary Districts don't always have an opportunity to plan ahead for natural disasters and climate change. That is why Oro Loma Sanitary District is taking action to create a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP) – a plan that guides efforts to reduce the impacts of risk from hazards such as flooding and earthquakes. For this planning effort to be successful, the District needs input from the people who work and live within its boundaries. To start collecting this input, the District has posted a Hazard Mitigation Planning Survey on its website, which can be accessed at https://oroloma.org/lhmp-community-survey/

"Public participation is a key part of identifying and planning well for potential hazards. Input from the community provides our staff insight into public preferences and access to community knowledge. It also allows planners to ensure that the needs of vulnerable populations, those who may be disproportionately affected by disasters, are accounted for. For these reasons, the District will be providing several opportunities for public participation. We invite any individual who lives or works in the District to complete this survey to help shape our approach to hazard mitigation – the survey is a great way to provide your perspective on what should be done," said District Board President Rita Duncan.

Investing in the creation of quality Local Hazard Mitigation Plans provides multiple benefits. First, it allow the District to take a comprehensive approach towards reducing the likelihood and impact of disaster events. Second, LHMPs are the principal qualification for a locality to receive state and federal hazard mitigation and disaster relief funds. Hazard mitigation funds can be applied to risk management projects such as improving levees to reduce flooding risk. Ultimately, these advanced planning efforts reduce the likelihood and impact of disasters, while minimizing the disruption and suffering they cause. The project, which is expected to be complete by December 2021, is being funded through the Oro Loma Sanitary District general fund with technical assistance from the City of Hayward, East Bay Regional Park District, Alameda County Flood Control, and Hayward Area Recreation District.

Oro Loma Sanitary District was formed on August 7, 1911 and was one of the first sanitary agencies in Alameda County. The District encompasses 13 square miles, serving the communities of Unincorporated Alameda County including San Lorenzo, Ashland, Cherryland, Fairview, and portions of Castro Valley, and designated areas of the Cities of Hayward and San Leandro. Oro Loma's service area is located about 13 miles south of Oakland and 30 miles north of San Jose on the eastern shore of the San Francisco Bay. Additional information about the District is available at OroLoma.org.

