Oro Loma Sanitary District Selects Jimmy T. Dang to Lead the District as New General Manager

SAN LORENZO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oro Loma Sanitary District Board has officially selected Jimmy T. Dang, P.E., MPA, CHST, as the new General Manager for the District effective January 1, 2023. His selection was the culmination of a national search to fill the position.

According to the Board's Selection Committee, there were many qualified candidates but Mr. Dang's unique combination of industry experience, relevant education, and focus on customer and employee satisfaction made him the best choice for Oro Loma. They added that he has proven himself to be a valuable visionary and leader at Oro Loma since his arrival in 2011.

Mr. Dang served as the organization's Interim General Manager from July 1, 2022 following the departure of former General Manager Jason Warner. Previous to that, from 2011 - 2022, he was Oro Loma's District Engineer, Technical Services Manager, and Senior Engineer.

He said, "I am excited to have this opportunity to lead Oro Loma. We are known as innovators and forward-thinkers and my goal is to continue in that vein, building on what's in place and planning for future initiatives."

Mr. Dang has worked in both the private and public sector in water and wastewater infrastructure with stints at Kennedy/Jenks and Rudolph and Slatten prior to joining Oro Loma. He earned a Masters of Public Administration (MPA) from California State University Dominguez Hills and a BS degree in Civil Engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo as well as a Grade IV certification in Collection System Management from the California Water Environmental Association.

In his new role, Mr. Dang will implement the thoughtful and strategic policies set forth by the Oro Loma Board of Directors, a group known industry-wide for their progressive outlook, talent and innovation. He comments that he is grateful to be the new General Manager, and eager to work closely with the Board to deliver respectful, high-quality service to customers.

He adds that Oro Loma customers benefit from a well-managed District in many ways. "We provide the best customer service at a very reasonable cost. Our customers do not have to worry about the maintenance of the sewers in their streets because of our award-winning, skilled staff. The San Francisco Bay also benefits from our advanced treatment in nutrient removal. Our solid waste program is continually evolving to keep our community clean. This will continue under my watch."

ABOUT ORO LOMA SANITARY DISTRICT

Since 1911, Oro Loma Sanitary District has provided wastewater collection and treatment services, along with residential and commercial solid waste and recycling services, to its customers. Oro Loma serves communities of unincorporated Alameda County, including San Lorenzo, Ashland, Cherryland, Fairview, portions of Castro Valley, and designated areas of the Cities of Hayward and San Leandro. Oro Loma's service area is located about 13 miles south of Oakland and 30 miles north of San Jose on the eastern shore of the San Francisco Bay. Visit our website to learn more.

