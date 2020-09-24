Oro Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape on Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Platforms

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc., the company behind top B2B eCommerce platform OroCommerce, today announced its recognition as a Major Player in the new IDC MarketScape on Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Platforms report (Doc #US45741520, September 2020).

The IDC MarketScape report evaluates 18 players in the $6.6 trillion B2B eCommerce space, with companies assessed for both their capabilities and their strategic positioning. Oro's positioning in the report was driven by its eCommerce platform's strong capabilities, including:

B2B focus , with OroCommerce recognized as a B2B-focused eCommerce platform built from the ground up with business sellers in mind.



, with OroCommerce recognized as a B2B-focused eCommerce platform built from the ground up with business sellers in mind. CRM integration , with its OroCRM offering grounded on the same code-base as OroCommerce and offering full native integration.



, with its OroCRM offering grounded on the same code-base as OroCommerce and offering full native integration. Flexibility, with open-source modular architecture allowing best-in-class customization to meet the full range of needs of B2B organizations

The IDC MarketScape report advises that mid-market and enterprise organizations consider using OroCommerce when they need dedicated B2B solutions with integrated digital commerce and CRM capabilities.

"Oro is purpose-built for B2B digital commerce and comes with deep B2B-specific functionality, including granular workflow/permissions and a strong pricing engine," Jordan Jewell, IDC's research manager for digital commerce and enterprise applications, writes in the report. "As an open source platform, OroCommerce is highly customizable and can support a wide range of B2B organizations with complex needs."

"We built OroCommerce to serve the specific needs of B2B sellers, and the IDC MarketScape report is a testament to our commitment to delivering flexible, feature-rich customer experiences," said Yoav Kutner, co-founder and CEO of Oro, Inc. "Our innovative modular architecture puts B2B brands in charge of their eCommerce presence, and helps manufacturers, wholesalers, and other B2B brands to deliver rich, tailored experiences for their customers."

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroPlatform, OroCRM and OroCommerce. OroCRM is a solution for multichannel companies, and OroCommerce, the only eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies, was named by Frost and Sullivan as the No.1 B2B eCommerce product of 2017. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

SOURCE Oro, Inc.