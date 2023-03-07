Oro Names Jonathan Primard as Head of Partnership Europe & Sales Manager

Senior B2B eCommerce expert brings a decade of professional experience

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering eCommerce leader Oro, Inc. today announced the appointment of Jonathan Primard as the Head of Partnerships and Sales Manager in Europe, where the company continues to see rapid growth in customer adoption and its partner ecosystem. This appointment comes on the heels of the company's fresh $13M funding in January 2023.

With his expertise in business strategies and partnerships, Jonathan will play a key role in Oro's ongoing expansion in Europe, responsible for maintaining and ensuring quality engagement and support for existing partnerships while forging new strategic partnerships as well. Jonathan's expertise in eCommerce, mastery of B2B software, and excellent relationship-building skills will be pivotal as he leads the charge in driving Oro's continued adoption by European B2B businesses looking to leapfrog digital transformation.

Jonathan comes to Oro with ten years of professional experience in tech and digital sales. As a Sales and Partnership Manager at Izberg Marketplace, Jonathan helped deploy eCommerce solutions across Europe. He has also previously held the position of Sales Manager for the digital workplace solution company Swizi, in addition to working with major firms such as Alstom, GE Healthcare, Astek, and Open Group, where he developed his enthusiasm for digital enterprise transformation. Jonathan graduated with a high school Master's degree from Kedge Business School.

"I am particularly delighted to join Oro at this critical time. This most recent successful funding round will enable us to continue our innovations in B2B eCommerce, expand into new markets, and further expand our dynamic network of partners. I look forward to leveraging my past experience and track record in successful digital transformation projects to deliver ultimate customer satisfaction for Oro's enterprise customers," said Jonathan.

"Oro's growth is predicated off of an ecosystem of close collaborative partnerships, all with the same objective: customer satisfaction. Jonathan's experience and values make him the perfect match for our rapidly expanding network of customers, partners, and project teams," said Laurent Desprez, Oro Inc. Executive VP & General Manager Europe.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/.

