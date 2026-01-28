Oro Raises $3 Million and Launches Housing Wellness Platform to Bring Homeownership and Housing Benefits to the Workplace

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, a social fintech platform helping employers offer homeownership and housing wellness as employee benefits, announced today it has raised $3 million in funding led by Slauson & Co., with participation from Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and Bronze Valley. As companies face mounting challenges around employee retention and engagement, and employees struggle with higher interest rates, rents and home prices, housing has emerged as one of the most significant and overlooked drivers of workforce instability. In recent years, companies have expanded benefits around healthcare, fertility, student loans, and mental wellness, but housing has remained largely absent from the benefits stack despite being the single largest expense and driver of financial stress most employees face.

Oro is redefining employee benefits by making homeownership and housing wellness accessible through the workplace, positioning employer-sponsored housing support as the next evolution of benefits and retention strategy. By making it easy to offer housing as a benefit, Oro helps employers reduce employee financial stress, strengthen engagement, and support long-term employee stability.

"Let's face it, most companies have a gap in their benefits package - and it's as big as a house," said George Fatheree, founder of Oro. "Home prices continue to peak and housing is the single largest expense most employees face, yet it remains absent from most benefits strategies. Oro's leading a movement to change that."

The funding coincides with the official launch of Oro's employee housing wellness platform, which enables companies to offer housing support as a benefit to all employees, whether they are renting, looking to buy, or already own. Through Oro's turnkey system, employees get access to concierge-style personal housing assistance, rent reporting to boost credit scores, homebuyer education classes, down payment assistance programs, advice and referrals around taxes, insurance, and maintenance, and other powerful resources to save money on housing, make more confident housing decisions, and build housing wealth. Oro also helps employers develop tailored financial housing support programs to help employees with down payments, closing costs, buying down interest rates, or covering PMI. Built to integrate seamlessly into existing benefits systems, Oro's housing solutions require minimal operational lift and deliver measurable ROI and impact on retention, engagement, and employee financial well-being.

Through its pre-launch pilot program, Oro helped eight employees become first-time homeowners, and supports more than 1,200 employees on its housing wellness platform, demonstrating early traction and real impact.

"We believe housing is the next frontier in employee benefits," said Austin Clement at Slauson & Co. "Oro is leading a new category by bringing housing support into the workplace at a moment when employers need smarter solutions to attract, retain, and stabilize their workforce. George's passion for driving access to homeownership and his impressive track record delivering real impact in complex financial, business, and legal environments makes him perfectly positioned to lead the 'Housing as a Benefit' movement."

The funding will be used to bring Oro's homeownership and housing wellness solutions to market, expand employer adoption, and continue advancing the technology to scale housing benefits across diverse workforces.

Oro was founded by George Fatheree, an attorney turned entrepreneur, who led landmark impact cases as a Big Law partner. Oro is a Delaware public benefit corporation focused on increasing employee access to homeownership and housing wealth. By embedding housing support into the corporate benefits ecosystem, Oro provides employers with a practical way to invest in long-term workforce stability while creating a tangible path to wealth-building for employees.

