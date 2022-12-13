Oro Recognized in Forrester's Q4 2022 Report On Industry-Specific CRMs

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc., the pioneering eCommerce leader behind OroCommerce, the No.1 open source B2B digital commerce platform, today announced its recognition in Forrester's The Industry-Specific CRM Landscape, Q4 2022 report . Profiling 15 prominent vendors, the report highlights Oro's specialist customer relationship management platform, OroCRM, and offers insights into how brands can use effective CRM solutions to unlock revenue opportunities, reduce risk, ensure compliance, and drive adoption.

Built from the ground up to amplify OroCommerce's unique capabilities, OroCRM is designed from the ground up to support and accelerate B2B merchants' digital transformation initiatives. With robust backend capabilities, including powerful workflow automation features, OroCRM helps sellers to reach new markets, forge powerful customer relationships, and unlock the full potential of B2B eCommerce.

Forrester's analysis places Oro as one of six key players in the notable "large vendors" market presence category, which comprises companies with over $100 million in product revenue. It also acknowledges OroCRM's wide geographic reach, with users across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report highlights the importance of tailored CRM solutions in key sectors including healthcare, retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG), financial services, and manufacturing. Forrester's analysts note that OroCRM supports all four of these sectors, delivering comprehensive usability across core industry verticals. Of the 15 surveyed companies, only Microsoft was able to match Oro's ability to deliver alignment across multiple sectors.

Flexibility and sector-specific CRM support is a key priority for today's technology executives as they work to overcome economic challenges and deliver stronger results with fewer resources. "Specialist CRMs are a great asset in this regard, offering user experiences, workflows, data models, intelligence, and regulatory compliance," Forrester's analysts explain.

"Access to an industry-specific CRM can greatly enhance an organization's capabilities, speeding its transition to the cloud, driving better user adoption by tailoring user experiences to specific verticals, and allowing business leaders to focus on creating brand differentiation," the report notes. A successful industry-specific CRM also empowers companies to capture more data from their digital workflows, delivering insights that help identify new opportunities and potential markets.

"At Oro, we're dedicated to delivering the industry-leading end-to-end digital commerce solution for B2B merchants, and OroCRM is a critical part of our lineup," said Yoav Kutner, Oro CEO. "As merchants venture into eCommerce, CRM is a vital stepping-stone, and we're committed to delivering the robust, feature-rich, and fully integrated CRM support that today's B2B merchants need to succeed."

