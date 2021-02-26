Oro Unveils OroCommerce 4.2, Showing Future of B2B eCommerce

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro Inc. today announced the release of OroCommerce 4.2, the latest version of its flagship eCommerce platform. As the only open-source eCommerce solution purpose-built for B2B companies, OroCommerce was named a major player in the 2020 IDC MarketScape for B2B Digital Platforms, and among the top 15 players in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant report for digital commerce. The new release builds on that success, adding a slew of new features designed to maintain Oro's commitment to its customers, partners, developers, and end-users by delivering better and more intuitive B2B eCommerce experiences.

Key upgrades include a revamped shopping list interface allowing B2B buyers to compile, review, and place large orders with complex configurations. The streamlined ordering and checkout process also boosts back-office efficiency and productivity for manufacturers and distributors, allowing staff to quickly respond to RFQs and manage customer orders. OroCommerce 4.2 is also faster than ever, with significant gains in browser loading and processing speeds, allowing everyone from site managers to end-users to easily manage shopping lists featuring thousands of items.

Content editing and previewing gets a big upgrade in the new release, with customers able to maintain multiple websites under a single OroCommerce instance and preview changes for specific store sites. The new preview function also offers localized and personalized websites aimed at customer groups by geography or individual consumers.

Other new features include an OroCommerce-powered storefront boasting full compliance with web accessibility requirements (ADA and WCAG). To anticipate every customer's needs, text elements are now more readable and buttons more intuitive to use, and storefronts include support for voice readers and keyboard navigation.

Finally, new OroCommerce API resources make it simpler for developers to test applications, with performance optimized for new authentication options and improved integration connectors performance. Dev teams can also look forward to increased stability: the long-term support (LTS) version will be actively maintained for 18 months after the release, and security fixes will be released for 18 additional months.

"Driven by our embrace of open-source technology and feedback from our global community of users, OroCommerce 4.2 represents an important step forward for B2B digital commerce," said Dima Soroka, CTO at Oro, Inc. "These powerful, customer-focused, and performance-enhancing improvements keep OroCommerce at the forefront of B2B eCommerce and cement its reputation as a must-have B2B digital commerce technology."

On March 2, users can see a live demonstration of OroCommerce 4.2 to get a firsthand look at major upgrades and new features, with Oro leadership walking attendees through major innovations in the B2B buyer experience. The demo will address the needs of OroCommerce customers, developers and integrators, business owners and C-level executives, and IT executives and managers.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroPlatform, OroCRM, and OroCommerce. OroCRM is a solution for multichannel companies, and OroCommerce, the only open-source eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

