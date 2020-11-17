ORock supported the U.S. Army in their recent win in the 2020 Government Innovation Awards

RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a hybrid cloud service provider, today announced that the Defensive Cyber Operations Resource for Updates, Innovation and Development (DRUID) project has been recognized with a 2020 Government Innovation Award.

ORock designed DRUID specifically to fast-track the Army's innovation and delivery of defensive cyber tools, as well as to automate development workflows. DRUID is a hybrid cloud pipeline that connects software vendors to a common baseline image and empowers agile government-industry collaboration on a secure, publicly-accessible infrastructure. DRUID's continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD) engineering embodies the best in development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) methodologies, and enables DRUID to work not only with current U.S. Army infrastructure, but also to support future development.

"The DRUID project is just one example of ORock's commitment to developing forward-leaning, hybrid cloud technologies to support government and private sectors organization as they look to solve pressing technology problems," said Donny Davis, Vice President, Solution Architecture at ORock Technologies.

The Government Innovation Awards are produced by the Public Sector 360 media group and are held every year to recognize government IT's disruptors, innovators and emerging leaders. The Public Sector Innovation category of the Awards recognizes technology that is transforming government at the federal, state and local levels.

About ORock Technologies

ORock Technologies delivers hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. ORock helps commercial organizations and government agencies to protect their most sensitive data, control costs, and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of IT modernization, application hosting, migration, and edge computing initiatives. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open source cloud feature the latest HPE Gen10 secure hardware and a flat-rate OPEX billing model with no data egress fees. These solutions support hybrid, private, and multicloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability, and control.

Learn more about ORock.

Contact:

Claudia Cahill

Director of Marketing Communications

571-386-0201

[email protected]

SOURCE ORock Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://orocktech.com

