ORock System Integration Expertise Boosts Agility and DevSecOps of Army Cyber Forces

RESTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a hybrid cloud service provider, today announced it has engineered a software factory aimed at solving existing deployment problems for U.S. Army cyber warriors.

Last week, Applied Cyber Technologies (ACT) – a component of the Army's PEO EIS's Defense Cyber Operations (DCO) program – announced key milestones in its DRUID prototype, aka Defense Cyber Operations Resource for Updates, on Innovation and Development.

The U.S. Army project allows vendors and the government to collaborate in code and tighten the feedback loop between industry and the U.S. Army. DRUID applies a modern workflow to legacy virtual machines allowing the ACT office to adopt the latest methods of application delivery.

In the past, defense and business alike mobilized 'feet on ground' and suffered delays in order to reconfigure equipment. The DRUID prototype allows vendors to collaborate from anywhere that has internet access. The ORock engineered system wove software vendors onto a common pre-hardened baseline cloud image.

"DRUID solves this legacy problem in the Army's IT infrastructure by applying modern continuous integration processes and workflows to legacy systems and deployment models," said Lt. Col. Pete Amara, identified in the press release as ACT's product lead.

ORock, acting as the center of innovation, provided the following:

Developmental acceleration and automation of the PEO's software funnel.

A common toolchain for government and industry to work on the same set of problems.

Secure hosting of the publicly accessible infrastructure.

A DevSecOps workflow that brings security to the forefront of the development process instead of being an afterthought.

"The PEO needed a solution that would automate and harden its software supply chain in a short amount of time," said Donny Davis, VP of Solutions Architecture at ORock. "Before the PEO buys a software solution, it needs to be certain it complies with government security requirements. ORock system integration tools and skills enabled these vendors to build secure images in hours instead of weeks or months."

About ORock Technologies

ORock Technologies delivers hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. ORock helps commercial organizations and government agencies to protect their most sensitive data, control costs, and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of IT modernization, application hosting, migration, and edge computing initiatives. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open source cloud feature the latest HPE Gen10 secure hardware and a flat-rate OPEX billing model with no data egress fees. They support hybrid, private, and multicloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability, and control.

