ORock Technologies Achieves U.S.-EU Privacy Shield Certification

RESTON, Va., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions provider, today announced it has achieved compliance with U.S.-EU Privacy Shield, a data protection framework created by the U.S. Department of Commerce, European Union, and Swiss government.

The EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield framework provides companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union and Switzerland to the U.S. in support of transatlantic commerce. The Privacy Shield framework replaced the U.S.-EU Safe Harbor framework in 2016.

Data privacy law is chiefly created and enforced according to sovereignty rules, with the country or region where the data is collected representing the entity that governs the data's use. Examples of these sovereign privacy laws include a jumble of U.S. regulations and the more-uniform European Union GDPR law. The Privacy Shield framework provides sound guiding principles toward staying compliant with these disparate data privacy requirements, particularly how personal data is captured, used, and shared across different geographies.

ORock built its secure cloud storage platform (ORockCloud) to address the stringent security and compliance requirements of government agencies and highly regulated commercial businesses. In addition to Privacy Shield and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ORockCloud complies with government security standards from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), Department of Defense, and Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA). ORock's commercial certifications include HIPAA, HITECH, PCI DSS.

"ORock places tremendous emphasis on the privacy, security and protection of customer data both in the U.S. and around the world," said Gregory Hrncir, co-founder and CEO of ORock. "Privacy Shield certification represents our commitment to customers and other individuals in keeping their personal information secure and in conformity with privacy laws."

ORock Technologies delivers hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. ORock helps commercial organizations and government agencies protect their most sensitive data, control costs, and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of IT modernization, application hosting, migration, and edge computing initiatives. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open source cloud feature the latest HPE Gen10 secure hardware and a flat-rate OPEX billing model with no data egress fees. They support hybrid, private, and multicloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability, and control.

