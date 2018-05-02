ORock Technologies Adds New Chief Revenue Officer

O'Neill's 30+ year career includes executive leadership roles in public sector technology sales, operations, and solution development with leading enterprise IT, telecommunications, and services vendors. Most recently, he led Department of Defense sales at Forcepoint with a focus on driving adoption of software, cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), and related technologies through a unified, cloud-centric platform.

Previously, O'Neill was VP of Solution Sales, Government Digital Transformation for Oracle, with responsibility for go-to-market strategy, product solution line management, operational functions, and channel partnerships. He has held leadership positions with Iron Mountain, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Group, CenturyLink (formerly Qwest Government Services), and Nortel Networks. He spent 17 years at Raytheon in business development, sales, and management positions.

O'Neill is active in the government IT community as chair of the Executive Advisory Board (EAB) for the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, Washington DC chapter (AFCEA-DC). He served as president of AFCEA-DC from 2014 to 2016, and as a member of the board of directors for TechAmerica Public Sector. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Engineering from Roger Williams University.

"Bill has an impressive track record of accelerating growth and building relationships within the government IT market," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder & CEO of ORock. "His extensive sales leadership experience and technical expertise will be a significant addition to our executive leadership team."

About ORock Technologies

ORock® Technologies is a small business IaaS and cloud service provider serving enterprise customers in defense, government, and highly regulated industries — organizations with the most stringent requirements for security, compliance, and control. A Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider (CCSP), ORock operates a private, encrypted, carrier-grade dark fiber network and a "pure-play" Red Hat open source cloud to maximize performance and flexibility while protecting sensitive data and workloads. The company's flagship cloud offering, ORockCloud, was designated "FedRAMP In Process" (Moderate Impact Level) by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

