ORock Technologies Announces Participation in CyberXchange, The World's Preeminent B2B ecommerce Marketplace Dedicated to Cybersecurity

RESTON, Va., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a hybrid cloud service provider, announced today the availability of five solutions available on CyberXchange, the innovative new ecommerce marketplace dedicated to cybersecurity and compliance. For the first time, CIOs, CISOs and IT professionals can find and buy ORock's solutions mapped to the major cybersecurity frameworks such as SOC 2, PCI, CMMC, and NIST bringing unprecedented visibility and efficiencies in addressing cybersecurity requirements.

Built on CyberXchange's proprietary mapping engine and AI platform called Harmony, ORock's solutions are available now at: cyberxchange.apptega.com/company/orock-technologies.

According to a recent study by PwC, 91% of all enterprises are following at least one cybersecurity framework, which mandates hundreds of requirements to quickly satisfy by sorting through a flood of 5,000+ disjointed security products and services currently on the market. Until CyberXchange, there was no easy way to find a product or service mapped to a specific framework requirement leading to massive over-expenditures, vendor overload, and inefficiencies. CyberXchange's underlying technology maps the world's leading cybersecurity products with over 10,000+ framework requirements giving B2B buyers a new efficient way to filter and buy the products and services they need more efficiently than any other approach.

ORock Technology Cloud Services Available via CyberXchange

Cloud Storage – Object and block storage with Premium and Hot tiers priced per GB.

– Object and block storage with Premium and Hot tiers priced per GB. Ransomware Rescue as a Service – Hybrid backup solution with managed services to protect customer data and restore your environment in the event of a cyber incident.

– Hybrid backup solution with managed services to protect customer data and restore your environment in the event of a cyber incident. SIEM as a Service with IBM QRadar – Industry leading SIEM solution hosted in a government certified cloud delivered as a SaaS solution.

– Industry leading SIEM solution hosted in a government certified cloud delivered as a SaaS solution. Cloud Hosting – Infrastructure as a Service priced by the hour or monthly reserved instances operating in a government grade, open source cloud.

– Infrastructure as a Service priced by the hour or monthly reserved instances operating in a government grade, open source cloud. FAAStart for ISVs – Prepares ISVs seeking FedRAMP authorization with security and compliance expertise, a comprehensive assessment and hosting services.

"We're thrilled to be featured as a CyberXchange partner to help IT professionals discover ORock solutions in a way that demonstrates our enhanced security, predictable pricing and compliance expertise," said Paul Schenkel, Vice President Channel Sales. "Our customers include government agencies and highly regulated industries. CyberXchange gives us tremendous national exposure and reach to buyers seeking our solutions mapped to industry frameworks. This allows us to present our portfolio in way that IT professionals can solve immediate needs and get a rapid time to value so they can focus on their core business."

"We're excited to welcome ORock onto the CyberXchange platform to provide a completely new way for anyone searching for great cybersecurity products and services to quickly evaluate and buy ORock's solutions," said Armistead Whitney, CEO of CyberXchange. "Through our unique mapping engine and AI platform, CyberXchange delivers the power of relevancy and choice for any buyer and budget – from big brands to verified emerging providers – all within a simple UI experience. ORock Technologies joining CyberXchange gives B2B customers an exciting new way to find and experience their solutions."

About ORock Technologies

ORock Technologies delivers hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. ORock helps commercial organizations and government agencies to protect their most sensitive data, control costs, and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of IT modernization, application hosting, migration, and edge computing initiatives. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open source cloud feature the latest HPE Gen10 secure hardware and a flat-rate OPEX billing model with no data egress fees. These solutions support hybrid, private, and multicloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability, and control. For more information, visit: https://orocktech.com/.

About CyberXchange

CyberXchange from Apptega is the first B2B ecommerce marketplace dedicated to cybersecurity. CyberXchange connects organizations of all sizes with verified vendors and products that map to a desired cybersecurity framework to address the ever-changing threat landscape and solve compliance challenges. Started in 2020, CyberXchange is based in Atlanta, GA and includes hundreds of solutions from top category leaders and emerging providers. For more information, visit: https://cyberxchange.apptega.com.

