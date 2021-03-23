ORock Technologies Appoints Joshua Cornutt as Chief Technology Officer

Recently, Cornutt was a strategic cloud consultant for ORock helping drive innovation. He led the design and implementation of ORock's FedRAMP-authorized open-source clouds, including the transition to 40/100GbE networking and GPU acceleration. Prior to joining ORock, Cornutt served as a senior-level cloud consultant at Red Hat and Zefflin Systems engaging with enterprise customers in the adoption of cloud methodologies and tooling.

"I'm honored to lead a world-class team of technologists at ORock to shape the future of hybrid cloud computing," said Cornutt. "ORock is experiencing surging demand and accelerating momentum, and our customers are looking for more value from their hybrid cloud solution provider. I look forward to helping our customers leverage ORock's differentiated solutions and realize security, performance and cost advantages in the cloud and at the edge."

Ongoing cybersecurity threats and business challenges are forcing IT leaders to modernize their technology stacks and explore the latest cloud-based compute, storage, and container solutions. ORock allows enterprises to build their applications on a government certified, enterprise-class, open-source cloud that powers interoperability and workload portability at speed and scale. ORock offers its commercial enterprise, government customers and channel partners the highest levels of security, performance, and regulatory compliance, while eliminating the hidden costs of data egress fees.

"I'm delighted that Joshua will spearhead ORock's technology leadership," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, CEO and President, ORock Technologies. "Joshua is an ideal fit given his past success in driving innovation at high-growth companies and his contributions to the ORock technology stack and solutions implementation over the last three years. His expertise in open-source cloud solutions, network infrastructure and product development will be vital as we expand our world-class portfolio to enterprises who value high performance, security, compliance and cost-predictability. Our customers will benefit significantly from Joshua's leadership and expertise."

ORock Technologies delivers hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. ORock helps leading organizations protect their most sensitive data, control costs, and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of IT modernization, application hosting, migration, and edge computing initiatives. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open source cloud feature the latest HPE Gen10 secure hardware and a flat-rate OPEX billing model with no data egress fees. These solutions support hybrid, private, and multicloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability, and control. Learn more about ORock.

