ORock Technologies Further Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Patrick Deane as Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Deane brings 30 years of strategically focused financial and operational leadership across multiple industries with an emphasis on high-growth companies. Prior to joining ORock, Deane was CFO at venture-backed, Grand Rapids-based hybrid cloud and infrastructure monitoring company, observIQ (formerly Blue Medora), where he successfully facilitated a major business unit divestiture to VMware valued at nearly $20M.

Prior to observIQ, Deane worked as a CFO Consultant with the prestigious NYC-based firm, Nomad Financial, where he guided troubled firms to financial success. Deane served as VP of Finance for the NYC-based ad tech firm [x+1] during its high-profile acquisition by Rocket Fuel in a deal valued at $230M. Prior to [x+1] and Fuel, Deane served as CFO at dbtech, and Southern California-based QuantumSphere and the public company, VitalStream (acquired for $217M by Internap). Deane received his M.B.A. from Pepperdine University and B.A. from California State University.

"ORock is at an exciting stage and I'm fortunate to step into a remarkably strong business and leadership team that is ready to push the boundaries of the hybrid cloud market and accelerate our growth to the next level," said Deane. "Today's CFO must contribute beyond the typical tactical responsibilities of financial reporting and planning. To this end, I look forward to working with the executive and broader ORock team on the execution of our strategic plan."

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to ORock," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, CEO and President, ORock Technologies. "Patrick is a seasoned leader who has a proven track record of scaling early-stage companies through explosive growth and driving critical business strategies. His addition to the executive team provides invaluable expertise and leadership perspective that will fuel the next phase of ORock's growth as an open source hybrid cloud leader."

About ORock Technologies

ORock Technologies delivers hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. ORock helps leading organizations protect their most sensitive data, control costs and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of IT modernization, application hosting, migration and edge computing initiatives. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open source cloud feature the latest HPE Gen10 secure hardware and a flat-rate OPEX billing model with no data egress fees. These solutions support hybrid, private and multi-cloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability and control. Learn more about ORock.

Contact:

Claudia Cahill

ORock Technologies

571-386-0201

[email protected]

SOURCE ORock Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://orocktech.com

