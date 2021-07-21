ORock Technologies Joins HPE Cloud28+ Marketplace to Spotlight its Innovative, Cost-effective Hybrid Cloud Solutions & Services

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider built on OpenStack and certified by FedRAMP and the Department of Defense, today announced its membership as a technology partner in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Cloud28+, a global marketplace of independent cloud service providers. By joining Cloud28+, ORock can assist more businesses—including highly regulated industries, federal agencies, and state, local and education (SLED) agencies—migrate their critical applications and workloads into a more secure, high-performing cloud alternative. Visit ORock on the HPE Cloud 28+ marketplace to learn more.

ORock's cloud solutions and services benefit customers through:

Exceptional performance for mission-critical and no-fail workloads

Predictable pricing based upon zero ingress, egress and trans-region data transfer fees

Greater security for customers with ORock's adherence to Federal security and compliance standards

24/7 customer support with a U.S.-based NOC and SOC to expedite issue resolutions

"Our Cloud28+ members, including ORock Technologies, offer the latest hybrid IT solutions that allow organizations to move faster, smarter and more efficiently," said Xavier Poisson Gouyou Beauchamps, Vice President, WW Service Providers Business and Cloud28+, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "ORock joins our open community and digital business platform to benefit from, and contribute to, the collaboration opportunities from knowledge sharing, to new business alliances, ultimately increasing customer choice for their cloud requirements."

ORock's cloud and infrastructure solutions complement on-premises HPE hardware deployments to enable seamless hybrid cloud capabilities and secure, compliant data operations. ORock leverages HPE technology to offer a suite of hybrid cloud solutions as a service, powered by HPE GreenLake. These include cloud hosting and infrastructure, cloud storage, bare metal, and containers. ORock is also a Gold Partner Ready Service Provider member offering the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform delivered as a service. Anyone can try a free Data Science as-a-Service sandbox to easily experiment with Tensorflow and PyTorch on the ORock Cloud.

"The value realized through cloud cost optimization can be significant, and organizations are modifying their cloud strategy to free themselves of vendor lock-in, egress and API call fees and slow customer support," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, CEO and President, ORock Technologies. "ORock's customer-first approach makes it easier for organizations to buy, deploy and scale their hybrid and multi-cloud estate so companies can focus on new products, business growth and maximizing efficiencies."

Cited by 451 Research as the world's largest cloud aggregator, Cloud28+ members include over 1,300 service providers, ISVs, solution providers, distributors, systems integrators, as well as universities and government institutions in 104 countries, providing a worldwide catalogue of over 96,000 offerings.

About ORock Technologies

ORock Technologies delivers hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. ORock helps leading organizations protect their most sensitive data, control costs and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of IT modernization, application hosting, migration and edge computing initiatives. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open source cloud feature the latest HPE Gen10 secure hardware and a flat-rate OPEX billing model with no data egress fees. These solutions support hybrid, private and multi-cloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability and control. Learn more about ORock.

Contact:

Claudia Cahill

ORock Technologies

571-386-0201

[email protected]

SOURCE ORock Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://orocktech.com

