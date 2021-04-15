ORock Technologies Joins the HPE Partner Ready Service Provider Program

RESTON, Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider built on OpenStack and certified by FedRAMP and the Department of Defense, today announced that it has been selected by Hewlett Packard Enterprise to join the HPE Partner Ready Service Provider (PRSP) program as a hybrid cloud and container provider for 80,000 HPE partners. ORock was selected to join the program for its comprehensive cloud infrastructure and storage solutions characterized by end-to-end security, high performance and regulatory compliance.

As organizations increasingly seek to move some applications and workloads off-premises, public cloud hosting concerns continue to grow, notably over cost predictability, vendor lock-in, regulatory compliance, network performance and lack of control over sensitive data. Enterprises and public sector organizations are looking for nimble low-cost alternatives to achieve greater flexibility, without sacrificing core requirements.

Designed to address these challenges, ORock's cloud and infrastructure solutions complement on-premises HPE hardware deployments to enable seamless hybrid cloud capabilities and secure, compliant data operations. ORock and HPE have also collaborated around a suite of hybrid cloud solutions as a service, powered by HPE GreenLake. These include cloud hosting and infrastructure, cloud storage, ransomware rescue, bare metal and containers. ORock becomes the first PRSP member to offer the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform delivered as a service. Anyone can try a free Data Science as-a-Service sandbox to easily experiment with Tensorflow and PyTorch on the ORock Cloud.

"With the massive shift to hybrid cloud, how an organization addresses the many challenges of security, high performance and compliance – on-premises, in the cloud and at the edge – has become critical to their success," said Xavier Poisson Gouyou Beauchamps, Vice President, Service Providers and Cloud28+, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "We chose ORock for its comprehensive hybrid cloud and container solutions. With exceptional levels of performance, security and cost predictability, customers get a best-in-class HPE partner with ORock."

"HPE customers have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate to the cloud with our proven Infrastructure as a Service and solutions that provide high performance, government-grade security and are more affordable than traditional cloud service providers," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, CEO and President at ORock Technologies. "We look forward to partnering with HPE customers to provide them with the freedom to innovate on an open-source cloud platform, where our solutions can enhance their operations with robust security, cost predictability and superior customer experience and reliability."

Built exclusively on HPE Gen10 hardware, ORock's enterprise-grade, open-source platform is designed to support sensitive data and workloads that require superior performance, predictability, compliance and control. ORock's powerful cloud solutions, combined with HPE's world-class hardware and other joint solutions delivered "as a service," feature world-class security controls and no data egress fees to help organizations protect data, lower costs and avoid vendor lock-in.

Try a free Data Science as-a-Service Sandbox to easily experiment with Tensorflow and PyTorch on the ORock Cloud.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

About ORock Technologies

ORock Technologies delivers hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. ORock helps leading organizations protect their most sensitive data, control costs and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of IT modernization, application hosting, migration and edge computing initiatives. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open source cloud feature the latest HPE Gen10 secure hardware and a flat-rate OPEX billing model with no data egress fees. These solutions support hybrid, private and multi-cloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability and control. Learn more about ORock.

