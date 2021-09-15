ORock Technologies Makes History as the First & Only OpenStack FedRAMP-Compliant Cloud to Join OpenInfra Foundation

RESTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider built on OpenStack and certified by FedRAMP and the Department of Defense, today announced that it has joined the Open Infrastructure (OpenInfra) Foundation as the market's first and only open-source cloud services provider that is FedRAMP-compliant and built on OpenStack.

"We are pleased to welcome ORock to the Open Infrastructure community," said Mark Collier, COO at OpenInfra Foundation. "Together with ORock, OpenInfra members are working to accelerate the accessibility of cloud infrastructure resources with contributions that unlock resilient and reliable hosting environments for commercial enterprises and government agencies alike. ORock not only shares the Foundation's mission and dedication to open infrastructure, but its solutions also provide a solid framework for organizations seeking performance, security, compliance and price predictability in an open-source cloud solution."

ORock is a cloud IaaS and PaaS provider of choice given its unique ability to deliver government-grade security on OpenStack, the market's de facto open-source platform for operating cloud infrastructure around the world. ORock's OpenStack-based cloud reduces development to one orchestration model for deploying applications seamlessly to the cloud and on-premises, something not possible with closed-source proprietary platforms. Since 2010, the OpenStack community of companies, individuals and developers have driven the build-out and operation of open infrastructure. Technology contributions to the most recent OpenStack release have delivered enhanced security and integration with other open-source technologies, strengthening open infrastructure for cloud-native applications.

"We are delighted to join the OpenInfra Foundation and look forward to making measurable contributions to the OpenStack architecture," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, CEO and President, ORock Technologies. "Our FedRAMP-compliant hybrid cloud solutions place us in a unique position to anchor the broadest range of compute, storage and container solutions as well as support diverse use cases across artificial intelligence, machine learning and high-performance computing. ORock powers the full spectrum of mission-critical cloud implementations and enables our customers to rapidly and efficiently scale their cloud environments."

ORock's artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud hosting, storage, containers, and hardened security solutions deliver a smarter way for companies to modernize their data operations, while receiving the security and compliance of a military-grade offering with 24/7 cloud customer support throughout the lifecycle of infrastructure deployments. To learn more, visit www.orocktech.com.

About OpenStack®

OpenStack is the only open source integration engine that provides APIs to orchestrate bare metal, virtual machines, and container resources on a single network. The same OpenStack code powers a global network of public and private clouds, backed by the industry's largest ecosystem of technology providers, to enable cost savings, control, and portability. A global community of more than 110,000 individuals in over 180 countries work together on the OpenStack project. www.openstack.org

About the Open Infrastructure Foundation

The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities that write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in over 180 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and datacenter clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement. www.openinfra.dev

About ORock Technologies

ORock Technologies is a high-performance cloud services company deploying hardened enterprise-grade open-source architectures designed for artificial intelligence, machine learning and high-performance computing. Leading organizations across highly regulated industries, federal agencies and private sector companies choose ORock solutions for their storage, compute, containers, and security needs. Our solutions support hybrid, multi-cloud and edge environments with superior compliance, security, cost predictability and 24/7/365 NOC and SOC services managed by U.S. citizens. To learn more, visit www.orocktech.com, contact [email protected] and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Claudia Cahill

ORock Technologies

571-386-0201

[email protected]

SOURCE ORock Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://orocktech.com

