ORock Technologies Partners with Intel & Lockheed Martin to Power Hardened Security Solution, Essential for Security at Cloud Scale

RESTON, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider built on OpenStack and certified by FedRAMP and the Department of Defense, together with Intel and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced the availability of ORockCloud with Hardened Security, a joint technology offering that provides commercial and federal organizations a next-gen solution to address mission-critical workloads and high performance computing (HPC) applications with greater security, faster performance and predictable latency. ORockCloud with Hardened Security, a verified Intel Select Solution, delivers a bare metal experience in a multi-tenant environment for organizations that are seeking greater system performance from boot through runtime with their computationally intensive workloads, artificial intelligence (AI) and HPC applications in the cloud and extended to on-premises and the edge. ORock has recently been named an Intel Select Solutions provider launching HPC-optimized Intel Select Solutions on 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with near-term plans for 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Hardened Security Solution Offers Customers Security, Performance and Predictability

The ORockCloud with Hardened Security solution represents a collaboration of leading-edge technologies from Intel, Lockheed Martin and ORock Technologies that combines hardware, software and firmware that isolates critical data. By protecting shared resources such as cores, cache, memory and devices, the solution mitigates cyber threats and simplifies the enterprise's acceleration of the broad deployment of HPC workloads, with more predictable performance and security.

Integrated security is the foundation of ORock's technology innovations given mission-critical workloads demand a layered yet seamless security approach. The solution integrates Lockheed Martin's Secure Runtime Environment (SRE) with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to isolate an enterprise's runtime environment to ensure confidentiality, integrity and high availability for critical data. ORockCloud with Hardened Security offers a minimum of 325 security controls across managed, operational and physical security layers, providing organizations added protection and control when running mission critical HPC workloads. Consistent performance for advanced HPC workloads in the cloud, on-premises and at the edge requires higher memory bandwidth and efficient use of processor cores and cache. The combination of sophisticated technologies from ORock, Intel and Lockheed Martin allocate compute resources and capabilities from system power on through virtualized boot and anchors a secure runtime environment for applications running in ORock's OpenStack cloud environment. Predictable latency provides consistency for mission-critical workloads operating in the cloud or in virtualized environments, akin to running bare metal with no resource competition. Companies can expect cache consistency and significantly faster performance with this solution.

"Lockheed Martin, Intel and ORock Technologies will transform an organization's ability to better defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks," said Adam Miller, Advanced Programs Director at Lockheed Martin. "With Intel's computing platform experience, this partnership extends to ORock Technologies' secure cloud platform for organizations to accelerate their operations and expand rapidly without sacrificing Quality of Service."

"We are delighted about the Hardened Security solution and the manner in which it protects, increases performance, and provides the predictability that public and private sector organizations require for their mission-critical workloads," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, CEO and President, ORock Technologies. "ORockCloud with Hardened Security is a unique cloud computing offering that balances high-performance computing with next-gen software and hardware focused on high performance, security and scale. With increased processing power across an integrated IT estate, organizations can now realize a bare metal experience in a virtualized environment and achieve real-time performance for mission critical and no fail workloads that demand it."

"We are in a new era of cloud computing which requires disruptive technology to power high performance computing workloads while keeping them secure to the silicon root level against sophisticated attacks," said Jeremy Rader, General Manager of Enterprise Strategy & Solutions, Data Platforms Group at Intel. "Collaborating with Lockheed Martin and ORock Technologies, an Intel Select Solutions provider, to develop a compelling solution that offers tremendous benefits around security, predictability and cloud computing will help customers protect their most critical workloads."

