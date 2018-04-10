ORock Technologies Selects Michael Ngo as Chief Security Officer

Prior to joining ORock, Ngo served as Chief Operating Officer, Joint Force Headquarters Department of Defense Information Networks (JFHQ-DODIN). He was responsible for command and control of defensive cyberspace activities focusing on unity of command and unity of effort within the DoD to secure, operate, and defend DoD Networks.

Ngo was commissioned as a Signal Officer and served in various command and staff positions, including: Director of US Army Cybersecurity Programs and Training, HQDA CIO/G-6; Deputy Director, Defensive Operations Planning, JFHQ-DODIN; Senior IT Program Manager, Mobility, DISA; Deputy Division Head, Cyber Special Access Programs and Special Technical Operations, USCYBERCOM; and Deputy Department Head, JTF-GNO.

Ngo holds a Master of Science in Information Technology Management from the Naval Postgraduate School and graduated as a ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate with a degree in Computer Science from Millersville University.

"Mike's deep experience overseeing and protecting critical DoD networks made him the ideal candidate to ensure the security and compliance of ORock solutions," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder & CEO of ORock. "We're excited about the addition of another distinguished military leader to our team of senior executives and advisors."

About ORock Technologies

ORock® Technologies is a small business IaaS and cloud service provider serving enterprise customers in defense, government, and highly-regulated industries — organizations with the most stringent requirements for security, compliance, and control. A Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider (CCSP), ORock operates a private, encrypted, carrier-grade fiber network and a "pure-play" Red Hat open source cloud to maximize performance and flexibility while protecting the most sensitive data and workloads. The company's flagship cloud offering, ORockCloud, was designated "FedRAMP In Process" (Moderate Impact Level) by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

