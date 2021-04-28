ORock Technologies Wins Phase Two of U.S. Army's DRUID Project

RESTON, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider built on OpenStack and certified by FedRAMP and the Department of Defense, today announced that it been awarded the next phase of the U.S. Army's Defensive Cyber Operations Resource for Updates, Innovation and Development (DRUID) project. DRUID is the U.S. Army's innovative, cloud-based continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline that applies modern continuous integration processes to legacy systems and deployments models and leverages a DevSecOps workflow that prioritizes security at the outset of the development process.

ORock was chosen to extend the U.S. Army's capabilities to train, conduct missions and fight cyber threats for its cyber forces. In phase one, DRUID allowed vendors and the government to collaborate in code and tighten the feedback loop between software and hardware vendors and the U.S. Army. In this next phase, cyber soldiers will be able to fast track innovation, automate workflows and deliver defensive cyber tools, cloud computing and robust security capabilities. When complete, DRUID will enable cyber warriors to build complex application images, automatically scan and remediate them and push them to the integration environment with 100 percent automation.

"DRUID is enabling us to provide emerging technologies to cyber soldiers much more quickly and effectively," said Lt. Col. Peter Amara, Product Lead for Applied Cyber Technologies at U.S. Army's Defensive Cyber Operations. "Tools such as DRUID are critical to our ability to maintain dominance on the cyber battlefield."

DRUID phase one secured Applied Cyber Technologies a 2020 Government Innovation Award in the Public Sector Innovation category. The Government Innovation Awards' Public Sector Innovation category recognizes technology that is transforming government at the federal, state and local levels.

"ORock is proud to continue our work with the U.S. Army's defensive cyber enterprise," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, CEO and President, ORock Technologies. "The DRUID project is indicative of our pioneering approach to development, security and operations methodologies, and we look forward to continue supporting the nation's cyber warriors with our best-in-breed technology innovations."

Beyond cloud hosting and managing the acceleration and automation of the Army's software development funnel, ORock has near-term plans to launch a commercial-focused CI/CD solution that will allow enterprises to modernize their CI/CD practices in the cloud.

About ORock Technologies

ORock Technologies delivers hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. ORock helps leading organizations protect their most sensitive data, control costs and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of IT modernization, application hosting, migration and edge computing initiatives. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open source cloud feature the latest HPE Gen10 secure hardware and a flat-rate OPEX billing model with no data egress fees. These solutions support hybrid, private and multi-cloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability and control. Learn more about ORock.

