Oroco Extends Share Purchase Option

VANCOUVER, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO) ("Oroco" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news release of February 23, 2018, it has obtained an extension to June 30, 2018 of the term of the Company's option to acquire an additional 6.4% equity interest in Altamura Copper Corp. 

