Orocobre Chairman, Mr Rob Hubbard, said "We are pleased to welcome Mr Katayama to the Orocobre Board, he brings a wealth of talent and corporate experience with him from his role as General Manager of Resource Development with TTC.

Mr Katayama's career has included risk management, resource development and marketing strategy development with exposure to a variety of industries throughout India, Canada, Morocco, France, Vietnam and Japan. All of this experience will be invaluable to Orocobre as we continue to expand our global operations."

"Lithium plays a critical role in the renewable energy sector which is set to experience significant growth through the electrification of transport and adoption of energy storage systems," Mr Katayama commented. "Toyota Motors will market more than 10 all-electric vehicle models globally by the early 2020s, so having a secure supply of lithium is essential."

Mr Katayama graduated as a Mechanical Engineer from Kobe University in 1987 and he has been working for TTC since 2005. Mr Katayama's appointment to the Orocobre Board comes after a 15% strategic placement to TTC was finalised on 28 February.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager

T: +61 7 3871 3985

M: +61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Oloroso Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33% interest in Advantage Lithium.

For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orocobre-limited-appoints-new-director-300628710.html

SOURCE Orocobre Limited

Related Links

http://orocobre.com

