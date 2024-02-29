OroCommerce Announces OroCommerce and Salesforce Integration on Salesforce AppExchange

OroCommerce customers can now launch customizable online stores to better deliver seamless digital commerce experiences

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OroCommerce today announced it has launched OroCommerce and Salesforce Integration on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to launch customizable online stores.

OroCommerce and Salesforce Integration is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=21dc58fc-0f81-4e37-9a2e-632bf8bfbefd&tab=e

This solution combines OroCommerce, the analyst-recognized B2B eCommerce platform built specifically for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers, with Salesforce CRM, the cloud-based customer relationship management solution relied upon by companies of all sizes and industries globally. It empowers OroCommerce customers to deliver seamless digital commerce experiences at pace without needing to rip and replace their CRM or manually synchronize data.

This solution works by synchronizing key customer, product, and order data between the two systems in real time. This includes Accounts, Contacts, and Orders in both directions, and Pricebooks, Quotes, and Contracts from Salesforce to OroCommerce. As a result, businesses can continue leveraging Salesforce as their single source of truth while also benefiting from OroCommerce's API-first architecture, B2B feature set, and enterprise scalability, security, and reporting capabilities.

B2B organizations across industries will:

Delight customers with seamless self-serve commerce. Digitize product catalogs within days or weeks, not months, to let customers browse, check real-time inventory, view custom pricing, place orders, track shipments, and more — online, anytime.





Grow revenue with 24/7 buying and information access. Meet customer expectations for eCommerce with consistent, accurate product information, while expanding reach. Reduce order errors that lead to returns.





Start digital transformation without disruption . Future-proof eCommerce businesses with an enterprise-grade B2B platform offering omnichannel selling, multiple sites, complex workflows, and business models – no messy migration of existing CRM needed.





Keep sales reps productive and happy. Let them work in the Salesforce system while self-serve commerce handles routine transactions. Access customer records, quotes, and orders with a single click.

Comments on the News

"This solution harnesses the respective strengths of OroCommerce and Salesforce to provide B2B sellers with a fast path to launching robust online stores finely tuned to their needs," said Yoav Kutner , CEO of OroCommerce. "We're empowering businesses to digitally transform their customer experience and boost sales performance at record speed."

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

About OroCommerce

OroCommerce, the leading cloud-based B2B digital commerce platform, fuels digital transformation for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers. We enable B2B companies to increase sales while reducing costs. Our solution facilitates launching multiple websites and portals for different brands, business models, territories, and core models. OroCommerce has unique capabilities including OroCommerce CRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM module, and OroCommerce Marketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management module for all business use cases. Oro's founders are e-Commerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board. For more information on Oro visit https://oroinc.com

