OroCommerce Appoints Commerce Veteran Rob Walter as Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer OroCommerce today announced the appointment of Rob Walter as Chief Revenue Officer. An acclaimed senior executive with two decades of experience scaling high-performing revenue organizations, Walter will lead OroCommerce's global go-to-market strategy and execution across the Americas, Europe, and APAC.

Walter joins OroCommerce from Amplience, where as Chief Revenue Officer he expanded the team from 20 to 50+ members and increased sales across North America and EMEA, adding major retail brands as clients. He also enabled a successful $100M Series D financing round, and tripled revenue and the company's valuation. Walter has held senior sales, operations, and marketing leadership roles at Salesforce, eBay, and ChannelAdvisor. Driven and passionate, he has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to rapidly scale revenue, accelerate business transformation, and recruit world-class teams for enterprise tech companies. At OroCommerce, Walter will lead all aspects of the company's global revenue operations, including sales, partnerships, marketing, and customer success.

Walter's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as OroCommerce enters the next phase of expansion, having just been recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape report for B2B Commerce and launched new product features that bring B2B eCommerce into the AI era.

"Rob has an exceptional track record of success, propelling growth for industry leaders in retail and eCommerce software," said OroCommerce CEO Yoav Kutner. "His balance of strategic vision, operational rigor, and team development makes him the ideal fit to turbocharge OroCommerce's next stage of global expansion."

"I'm thrilled to join OroCommerce at this exciting inflection point. B2B organizations around the world––across manufacturing, distribution, and wholesale––need to choose technologies that fit their specific needs. OroCommerce was built for these B2B businesses," said Walter. "The company's impressive growth and thousands of customers speak to the enormous value its solution provides to enterprise B2B sellers. I look forward to working with this talented team as we drive OroCommerce's next chapter of global expansion and category leadership."

OroCommerce, the leading cloud-based B2B digital commerce platform, fuels digital transformation for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers. We enable B2B companies to increase sales while reducing costs. Our solution facilitates launching multiple websites and portals for different brands, business models, territories, and core models. OroCommerce has unique capabilities including OroCommerce CRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM module, and OroCommerce Marketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management module for all business use cases. Oro's founders are eCommerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board. For more information on Oro visit https://oroinc.com

