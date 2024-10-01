OroCommerce Introduces Two Innovative AI Solutions for B2B Commerce

The AI SmartAgent and AI SmartOrder tools set a new gold standard for operational efficiency and customer experience in B2B commerce

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OroCommerce introduces AI SmartAgent and AI SmartOrder, two powerful additions to the OroCommerce AI SmartSuite. These innovative tools are designed specifically for B2B commerce, streamlining interactions and automating order processing for both buyers and sellers.

Redefining the B2B Buying and Selling Experience with AI

Imagine the ease of interacting with your B2B platform using natural language, just as you would with a colleague or assistant. With AI SmartAgent, this is now a reality. Simply ask questions like, "Show me the product I ordered last month," or "I need a product for this application, what are the best matches?" and instantly access the information you need.

SmartAgent empowers your buyers to navigate the catalog, review account details, request quotes, and place orders – all through a conversational interface. It's like having a dedicated assistant who understands your business needs and preferences, ready to provide support at any moment.

"Our goal with these new AI tools is to bridge the gap between complex B2B operations and user-friendly interactions," says Dima Soroka, CTO of OroCommerce. "By integrating AI into key touchpoints, we're simplifying processes and empowering businesses to focus on growth rather than routine tasks."

Addressing the challenge of offline purchase orders that arrive as PDFs or through email, AI SmartOrder eliminates manual work and potential errors.

This innovative tool automatically converts offline purchase orders into digital draft orders, seamlessly integrating them into your workflow. This not only accelerates the order processing cycle but also significantly reduces the risk of errors associated with manual data entry, freeing up your team to focus on more strategic tasks.

"We're focused on embedding AI where it genuinely adds value," says Yoav Kutner, CEO of OroCommerce. "By using advanced language models, we're making interactions more human-like, respecting the habits of B2B buyers while introducing new efficiencies."

About OroCommerce

OroCommerce is a B2B-focused commerce platform that enables complex sales processes for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. OroCommerce is a complete solution that includes CRM and marketplace solutions with online storefronts optimized for the needs of B2B sellers, including RFQ (request for quote) and CPQ (configure price quote).

OroCommerce has many unique capabilities, including a low-code workflow automation tool, and is a market-leading platform recognized by industry analysts and trade associations. OroCommerce's founders are eCommerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board.

For more details on our new AI capabilities, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ai-ml-open/

