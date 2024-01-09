OroCommerce Named a B2B Digital Commerce Leader in New IDC MarketScape Report

Oro, Inc.

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

OroCommerce platform praised for its power,
flexibility, and seamless CRM integrations.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer OroCommerce today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Applications for Midmarket Growth 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50625723, December 2023).

"We feel this is a real honor, and an important validation of all the hard work we've put into making OroCommerce a leading solution for B2B and B2X sellers of all types and sizes," said Yoav Kutner, CEO of OroCommerce. "By listening to our amazing customers, and giving them the tools, features, and flexibility they need to shine, we've built a powerful open-source commerce engine that's uniquely attuned to the evolving needs of today's B2B commerce leaders."

OroCommerce was one of six vendors included in the Leaders Category among the 22 companies evaluated. In addition to OroCommerce's dedication to serving B2B business needs, key strengths highlighted in the report include:

  • B2B focus: Oro's dedication to B2B commerce is significant and a major part of the company's origin story. The company built Oro for B2B digital commerce, and it comes with deep B2B-specific functionality, including granular workflow/permissions and a strong pricing engine.
  • CRM integration: Oro is one of the few digital commerce vendors to offer a full-function CRM module that comes natively integrated with commerce. This integration empowers buyers to create unique, highly customized, and configurable commerce experiences with a platform offering deep functionality.
  • Flexibility: As an open source platform, OroCommerce is highly customizable and can support a wide range of B2B organizations with complex needs. Even though Oro chooses not to jump on the composable headless hype train with its go-to-market strategy, the company designed OroCommerce to accommodate both composable and headless commerce deployments.
  • Reduced time to value: The company sells OroCommerce as a complete solution for B2B commerce, which can significantly accelerate TTV for the right buyers, with the caveat that Oro may not be appropriate for large enterprises.

"Consider OroCommerce if you are a midmarket to enterprise B2B organization looking for a digital commerce platform purpose built for B2B with a lot of flexibility under the hood, a natively integrated digital commerce platform, a marketplace, and CRM," the report advises. "The platform is well suited to business agility-led, experience-led, and people-led differentiation strategies."

To access the full report and learn more about Oro's evaluations by IDC, please visit: https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/idc-2024-marketscape/

About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About OroCommerce
OroCommerce, the leading cloud-based B2B digital commerce platform, fuels digital transformation for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers. We enable B2B companies to increase sales while reducing costs. Our solution facilitates launching multiple websites and portals for different brands, business models, territories, and core models. OroCommerce has unique capabilities including OroCommerce CRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM module, and OroCommerce Marketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management module for all business use cases. Oro's founders are e-commerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board. For more information on Oro visit https://oroinc.com

SOURCE Oro, Inc.

