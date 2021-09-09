OroCommerce Places First for B2B Use Case in Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced that OroCommerce , the No. 1 open source digital commerce platform built for manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers, was for the second year running recognized by Gartner as the top-positioned B2B eCommerce platform in its prestigious Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce.

Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce report evaluates 18 leading digital commerce vendors across a range of key metrics to offer insights into both their strategic vision and their ability to execute. OroCommerce received the highest score (4.3 out of 5) of any of the surveyed companies in the B2B Digital Commerce category, and was also highly placed for its ability to deliver B2C and B2B eCommerce solutions via the same platform.

"Unlike many commerce platforms with roots in the B2C sector, OroCommerce was initially designed for B2B commerce and has expanded to include business to business to consumer (B2B2C) and, more recently, business to employee (B2E)," Gartners' analysts note. "The product is a good fit for multiple types of B2B organizations."

Among the features singled out for praise by Gartner's team:

Oro's robust workflow management tool, which enables customized purchasing processes

Oro's sophisticated pricing and promotion engine, role-based access, and product assembly visualizer

Oro's easy-to-use catalog management tool and support for complex products

Oro's advanced analytics, multi-storefront management capabilities, and content-editing tools

Oro's API-first ("headless") capabilities and menu of over 120 functional modules.

Gartner's analysts recognized OroCommerce's commitment to continuous innovation, noting that the latest version included 45 new features and 473 improvements. The Magic Quadrant report praises Oro's strengthening Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, scoring the platform higher than last year on both metrics, and also noted the solution's growing Composable Commerce capabilities. Overall, OroCommerce was recognized and highly positioned for both core commerce and B2B support, speaking to Oro's continuing commitment to helping organizations solve complex challenges, boost productivity, get to market faster, and build strong customer relationships.

Designed from the ground up for the needs of B2B merchants, OroCommerce remains committed to serving the B2B and B2X industries, and is widely trusted by manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and other B2B retailers. Customers rely on Oro's powerful multi-organization, product management, and personalization features, as well as its ability to flexibly support virtually any selling scenario. OroCommerce also comes with OroCRM, a built-in multi-channel CRM product, putting businesses in control of their customer relationships and marketing strategy at no additional cost.

OroCommerce "is a good fit for multiple types of B2B organizations," Gartner's analysts write in the report. "It is also a good option for B2B sellers wanting to use their digital commerce platform as a sales enablement tool or extend to D2C."

"Our recognition as the highest-rated B2B Digital Commerce vendor for the second year in a row is testament to our dedication to creating the most flexible, robust, and feature-rich products on the market," said Yoav Kutner, Oro CEO. "We've made a strong, modular architecture and out-of-the-box B2B capabilities a priority, which allows our solution to be tailored to any digital commerce experience."

Download the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce here to learn more about OroCommerce, its place in the market, and its role in shaping the future of digital commerce.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroCommerce, OroCRM, OroPlatform, and OroMarketplace. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information, visit: https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/

SOURCE Oro, Inc.