OroCommerce Recognized as "Future-Proof" B2B eCommerce Platform

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts show that the B2B digital commerce platform market will witness compound annual growth of 23.6 percent for the next three years, nearly quadrupling the growth predictions of the B2C eCommerce market. A recently published IDC White Paper sponsored by Oro Inc., creator of the leading B2B eCommerce platform, recognized OroCommerce as a "future-proof" solution that uniquely addresses B2B companies' complex needs.

OroCommerce, which was purpose-built with complex B2B digital commerce use cases in mind, provides a comprehensive set of out-of-the-box features that are essential to B2B eCommerce success. These include the capability to customize multiple price lists based on customer segments and batch purchase volumes, as well as the ability for human sales reps to push "suggested shopping carts" to business buyers and check out on their behalf.

OroCommerce's out-of-the-box functionality greatly reduces the time and money required to customize and manage add-on features, thereby dramatically lowering the total cost of eCommerce platform ownership.

While many digital commerce vendors in the marketplace have long touted the importance of unifying CRM and commerce, few have a truly seamless integration capability. One of the most important differentiators of OroCommerce is the platform's native integration with OroCRM -- a unique combination that allows B2B organizations to capture orders digitally, engage their customers throughout the purchase journey, and maintain agility in the dynamically changing world of B2B buying and selling.

Jordan Jewell, research manager of IDC's digital commerce research practice, wrote the white paper, titled Overcoming B2B Digital Commerce Complexity with a Future-proof Platform. As she commented, "IDC has witnessed an increasing number of organizations make the mistake of implementing a digital commerce platform built for B2C, only to realize that it does not satisfy their complex needs of B2B and cannot support the buying requirements of their customers."

One customer seeing success on OroCommerce is Animal Supply Company (ASC), a U.S.-based animal food distributor with nearly 7,000 business customers and more than 1,100 employees. OroCommerce processes $400,000 in daily sales orders for ASC, which anticipates that 80 percent of its customer orders will go through Oro by end of 2019.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroPlatform, OroCRM and, OroCommerce. OroCRM is a solution for multichannel companies, and OroCommerce, the only eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies, was named by Frost and Sullivan as the No.1 B2B eCommerce product of 2017. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://orocommerce.com.

