Orolia Defense & Security Announces Completed Acquisition of Talen-X

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia Defense & Security has completed the acquisition of Talen-X, a U.S. company specializing in advanced Global Navigation Simulation System (GNSS) solutions and Interference, Detection, and Mitigation (IDM) technologies.

"Orolia Defense & Security is excited to bring on Talen-X as they offer a complementary portfolio of solutions and bring many years of advanced PNT experience to the team. We look forward to continuing their growth by providing additional resources and capabilities, while ensuring the growth and success of their current customers," said Hironori Sasaki, President of Orolia Defense & Security.

In early 2019, Orolia Defense & Security spun off as a separate entity from its parent company Orolia, with the mission of providing Resilient PNT solutions and custom engineering services to U.S. Government agencies, U.S. Defense organizations, and their contractors.

Orolia Defense & Security operates as a proxy-regulated company, Free of Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI). As such, Orolia Defense & Security is approved to work on the full spectrum of U.S. Government classified and unclassified projects and is positioned to support strategic partnerships in the development of key PNT technologies for the defense market.

"Our culture of innovation, together with our demonstrated testing capabilities, will complement Orolia's technology expertise and significantly enhance the reliability, performance and safety of military operations," said Tim Erbes, Orolia Defense & Security's Director of Engineering. The acquisition also enables Talen-X's existing resources, operations and capabilities to be scaled and accelerated to better support the warfighter.

At the Modern Day Marine and Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) exhibitions, Orolia Defense & Security is showcasing its latest technologies such as the BroadSim Wavefront GNSS simulator, ThreatBlocker jamming/spoofing detection and protection device and BroadShield threat detection software. Authorized for use with U.S. military signals such as GPS L1/L2, P, Y, and M-Code, Orolia's Simulation and IDM solutions serve the most unique and challenging program requirements.

For more information about Orolia Defense & Security, visit www.OroliaDS.com.

About Orolia

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient PNT solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of customers' critical, remote or high-risk operations. Resilient PNT is the convergence of positioning, navigation and timing technology with non-traditional and emerging technology to improve the reliability, performance and safety of mission-critical applications in the air, on land, in the sea, and in space. Resilient PNT solutions are used where even the smallest discrepancy in data accuracy, availability and stability can result in a mission failure, loss of life, battlefield disadvantages, and significant economic loss.

www.Orolia.com

