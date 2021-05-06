ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our world is moving quickly toward 5G communication networks and devices to reach better performance with exponentially higher data speeds and greater reliability. However, these systems require the right combination of hardware, signal and software compatibility to work, and operating standards vary depending on the environment and the required transmission speed.

With these variables in play, global telecom, defense, and critical infrastructure organizations are in the process of thoroughly testing the functionality of this new technology on their particular systems in the appropriate operating environment before deploying 5G.

The fifth-generation technology standard for telecommunications is here, and it is already being tested and deployed in locations worldwide. This informative webinar will provide updates on the testing and implementation of 5G infrastructures, highlighting use cases in automotive and other mission critical applications.

Panelists will discuss key factors for the successful implementation of 5G, the testing requirements needed to ensure consistent operations, and resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) technologies that can help ensure accurate, continuous operations for critical applications during interference or signal loss.

What: Orolia Presents: GPS World Webinar – Resilient PNT for a 5G World When: May 20, 2021 at 1.00 pm EDT Where: Online – Register here

Confirmed panelists include:

Orolia

Lisa Perdue, Product Line Director, Simulation

Thalès

Christine Caviglioli, VP Automotive & Mobility Services

Anritsu Company

Cecil Taylor, Senior Product Manager

About Orolia

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS/GNSS denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

