Orolia Presents: Resilient PNT for Mission Timing and Synchronization

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia will host a defense and security PNT Coffee Talk™ to explore resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions for ultra-precise mission timing and synchronization. National and regional programs are now underway in key countries to evaluate the best resilient timing solutions for critical military, space and critical infrastructure programs.

"It's About Time"

Today's mission priorities are more challenging than ever, requiring pinpoint precision between air, land and sea components across vast distances and in harsh, remote locations. Beyond the need to securely connect a diverse network of elements, the latest standards for high stakes and high security programs are shifting toward new PNT technologies such as sub-nanosecond and dispersed, redundant time synchronization, as well as non-GNSS based alternatives to better protect these operations from GNSS-related threats.

Resilient timing and synchronization technologies are also enhancing the latest high-performance radars, sonars, optronics and other situational awareness assets as part of the next generation of resilient ISR and mission support capabilities.

Panelists will discuss the latest technology solutions to protect and augment timing and synchronization systems, including a variety of ground, space, cybersecurity and remote network solutions with a focus on radar systems.

More information about Resilient PNT and GNSS jamming/spoofing is available in Orolia's online resource center.

What: Orolia Coffee Talk: Resilient PNT for Mission Timing & Synchronization

When: January 20, 2021 at 10 am EST

Where: Online- register here

Share your questions/comments and let us know what you'd like to discuss during this PNT Coffee Talk event through the registration form.

About Orolia

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

