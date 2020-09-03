Orolia Selected for NIST Workshop on PNT Profile Development

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia's VP of Advanced R&D John Fischer will join three key industry leaders as a panelist in a NIST workshop about the federal government's PNT Executive Order. Other panelists include representatives from Booz Allen Hamilton, Chevron and the Electric Power Research Institute.

The PNT Executive Order requires the development of Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) profiles to ensure that the nation's critical infrastructure is resilient to disruptions or denial of service attacks on GPS signals and PNT data.

This workshop is hosted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which is working to provide a cybersecurity framework-based profile to promote the responsible use of PNT services and help critical infrastructure owners make risk-informed decisions to protect their systems.

The workshop will take place from September 15-16, 2020 and full details are available at the registration link below. NIST is also seeking feedback on the Cybersecurity Profile for the Responsible User of Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Services Draft Annotated Outline, so please share your comments.

Panelists: John Fischer

VP Advanced R&D

Orolia





Michael Calabro

Chief Engineer

Booz Allen Hamilton





Michael J. Lewis

Senior Staff Security Strategist

Chevron





Gerardo Trevino

Protection & Control Director

Electric Power Research Institute

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical operations, even in GPS/GNSS denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

