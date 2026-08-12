ororo® Launches Portable Heated Home Collection, Spreading the Toasty Feeling to Every Corner of the Home

The collection allows customers to make life's most meaningful moments even more cozy with heated home essentials

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo®, the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated gear, today announced the launch of its Home Collection. From everyday use to cold movie nights to indoor-outdoor living, ororo's Home Collection is designed for portable comfort with cordless heated home essentials, all powered by ororo's UL-certified rechargeable batteries.

From everyday use to cold movie nights to indoor-outdoor living, ororo’s Home Collection is designed for portable comfort with cordless heated home essentials, all powered by ororo’s UL-certified rechargeable batteries.

"When our customers think of ororo, they often think of our heated outerwear. With our Home Collection, we are expanding beyond outerwear and into everyday life at home," said ororo CEO Mark H. "Our mission is to bring warmth to the whole family so everyone can enjoy life more comfortably. The Home Collection makes that warmth easy to enjoy anywhere at home—from the couch to the backyard. Each of the heated home accessories offers the convenience of portable battery power instead of a plug-in design that limits where it can be used—whether family members prefer different air-conditioning settings or simply want extra warmth during the night."

The Heated Pillowcase and Freedom Unisex 5-Zone Heated Blanket are two items that can be used in the living room during a movie night, a cold office, or for indoor-outdoor living during a chilly night on the back patio. The Heated Pillowcase features one large heating zone and soft-touch fabric, providing up to 7 hours of heating. The pillowcase is available in sizes 16x16", 18x18", and 20x20" in the colors Bluefin, Gray, Red, Volcanic Ash, and Brown. ororo's Freedom Unisex 5-Zone Heated Blanket features a three-in-one multifunctional design and can be used as a shawl, mat, or a blanket. The USA-themed print paired with a water-resistant shell and soft fleece lining brings function, versatility, and comfort to each use. For balanced warmth, the heated blanket features five evenly distributed heating zones to support it being used as a picnic blanket, at a sports game, or a night in at home.

Perfect for those who work at home or in an office, the Everrest 3-Zone Heated Indoor Seat Cushion and the Eversoothe Portable Heated Pad feature soft padding and cozy fabric paired with strategically placed heating zones. The seat cushion has three heating zones targeting the lower back and thighs and can easily be placed on a chair using the back straps, top chair cover, and anti-slip corner elastics to keep the cushion in place. The portable heated pad features two heating zones and an adjustable strap for a customized fit. Both products can even be rolled up into their own covers for easy storage or when traveling and are one-size-fits-all.

ororo's Evergard Heated Sling Belt and Evergard Heated Waist Band are made for those who are active in and around the home and need one large targeted heating zone for comfort. The Evergard Heated Sling Belt features a removable elastic strap, allowing it to be used across the lower back, upper back, stomach, and more. For those who are very active, the Evergard Heated Waist Band has an ergonomic design for abdominal and back support with hook-and-loop fasteners and velcro for a secure and customized fit. This product is available in sizes Large and XL. Both products help relieve stiffness, whether you are sitting at a desk, gardening, cleaning the home, or easing muscle tension, and are also machine washable.

The Home Collection is available for purchase now on ororo.com with prices starting at $69.99.

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ororo offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensure you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 3 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ororo is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A.

Media Contact: Kelsey Bierbower [email protected]

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel