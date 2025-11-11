ororo® Offers New Heated Kids' Collection Made to Keep Growing Explorers Toasty Through Everyday Adventures

Six-piece unisex & premium heated apparel collection designed exclusively for children

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo® , the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated gear, today announced the launch of its new heated Kids' Collection. Created to be durable for active kids and to be the go-to outerwear for everyday use, the Kids' Collection features six unisex styles that keep growing kids comfortable and cozy for every adventure.

The entire Kids’ Collection is CPC-certified for child product safety and uses ororo’s trusted UL-certified rechargeable Mini 5K battery, which features multiple protection systems across overcharging, overcurrent, and more, making this a safe and reliable battery for high performance in any weather. The 4-zone heating systems in the collection also feature smart temperature regulation to maintain safe, steady warmth and prevent overheating.

From everyday wear at school, to playing outside with friends, to family ski trips, ororo's Kids' Collection was designed to be great for layering or wearing on its own. These lightweight and functional pieces help kids stay active and focus on fun, while giving parents peace of mind that their children are safe and toasty. Fitted for kids ages 6 to 15 years old, each piece provides up to 12.5 hours of heating and is machine-washable for easy care. The six-piece collection includes:

"ororo is honored to be trusted by families worldwide, and now, the entire family can enjoy our heated gear," said ororo CEO Mark H. "Over the past decade, our heated gear offerings have steadily expanded, and we continued this theme by announcing our Juniors' Collection earlier this year. The natural next step for us was to provide heated gear for children, now empowering entire families to continue exploring the world together, without worrying about the weather. The Kids' Collection is another huge milestone we are excited to share as we continue to celebrate our 10th anniversary, and we are looking forward to seeing families enjoy our heated gear during the Fall and Winter seasons, together."

"When designing this collection, function, safety, and of course, style, were top of mind," said ororo Director of Product Development Adrienne Klein. "We designed this collection to be comfortable for growing kids who need apparel that is tough enough to keep up with them through the day, but can also be worn to family events or outings. With the pieces being unisex sizing, we also wanted to ensure there would be a variety of colors and styles that both boys and girls would love to wear on a daily basis. We are looking forward to continuing to offer new and functional designs for customers of all ages!"

The 2025 Fall & Winter Kids' Collection is now available for purchase on ororo.com with prices starting at $149.99.

