ororo Releases Three New Styles to Heated Down Collection, Providing Convenient Warmth Without the Bulk

New down jacket styles include the brand's first-ever packable heated down jacket and

the world's first 8-zone Dual-Control & Dual-Battery heated jacket

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo® , the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in delivering premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated gear, has added three new styles to its Down Collection with new colors and features that continue to provide convenient warmth without the bulk. With the Fall and Winter seasons around the corner, the new products empower ororo customers to challenge the climate and stay toasty while traveling, enjoying their favorite outdoor activities, or lounging at home.

ororo Heated Apparel has added three new styles to its Down Collection with new colors and features that continue to provide convenient warmth without the bulk. With the Fall and Winter seasons around the corner, the new products empower ororo customers to challenge the climate.

Designed to be worn on their own or when layering, the collection expansion features ororo's first-ever packable heated down jacket and the world's first 8-zone Dual-Control & Dual-Battery heated jacket:

"At ororo we are always innovating and creating new designs that meet our customers' needs," said ororo CEO and Co-Founder Mark H. "Many of our customers are busy parents on the go, love to travel, enjoy camping and hiking with our gear, or want a jacket that can transition with them throughout their day. Our incredible team quickly took on these requests, and we couldn't be happier to release our first-ever packable heated down jacket, another world's first product with eight heating zones, and a new transitional style to our customers. Our goal is to make our pieces daily essentials that continue to support our customers in their adventures, and these pieces bring us one step closer to meeting even more of our customers' wants and needs."

The Aero Women's 4-Zone Packable Heated Down Jacket is ororo's first-ever jacket that can pack into itself via a large inner pocket and be used as a pillow. The 800-down-filled jacket is lightweight and keeps customers toasty with four heating zones providing up to 8 working hours of heating. A water-repellent shell provides protection from the elements and features fabric with a beautiful sheen, giving the colors a unique look. A discrete power button located near the left hem makes adjusting heating levels easy when wearing this jacket alone or when layering. Whether customers are traveling, hiking, or watching the big game, seven functional pockets help keep all essentials secure and organized. Powered by ororo's UL-Certified Mini 5K rechargeable battery, the Aero Women's Packable Jacket is available in brown, black, and green, and in sizes Small through 1X.

ororo's AeroPro 8-Zone Heated Down Jacket is the world's first 8-zone Dual-Control & Dual-Battery Source heated jacket and features the most heating zones and heating coverage ororo has provided on any heated apparel piece to date. The Dual-Control capabilities allow users to choose between three heating configurations: all heating zones, only the core-body heating zones, or only the hood, and the Dual-Battery capability allows users to enjoy extra-long heating hours. Similar to the Aero Down Jacket, the AeroPro is packable and compresses into its own pocket for easy portability. The water and wind-resistant shell makes this a great jacket for wearing on its own or layering. Available in Men's and Women's sizing in the color black, the jacket is also machine-washable for easy maintenance. The Kickstarter for this product is currently live through December 10, 2025.

ororo's Men's and Women's Verbier 4-Zone Heated Down Jacket is made to transition with customers throughout the day from the office, to their kids' game, or to a night out. Designed for customers who are on the go, this down jacket combines ororo's reliable heating technology with fabric that enables mobility. Four strategically placed heating zones provide up to 8 hours of warmth with 650-fill down for lightweight insulation. Flexible side panels allow the jacket to move with customers, while the ripstop nylon shell makes this jacket extra durable and water-repellent. Unique stitching on the chest and back adds a flair of style to the jacket, perfect for wearing on its own or for layering with an outer shell. Also powered by ororo's UL-Certified Mini 5K rechargeable battery, the Women's Verbier Down Jacket is available in sizes Small through 1X, and the Men's Verbier Down Jacket is available in sizes Small through 3XL. Both jackets are available in the color black.

The Aero and Verbier Down Jacket styles are available in ororo's Down Collection for purchase with prices starting at $249.99. Find out more about backing the AeroPro Kickstarter here. Explore the full collection and celebrate ororo's 10-Year Anniversary at ororo.com .

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ororo offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensure you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ororo is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A. For more information, visit www.ororo.com .

Media Contact: Kelsey Bierbower, [email protected]

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel