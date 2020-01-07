O'Rourke Petroleum Acquires Marine Fueling Assets of J.A.M. Distributing Company

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Rourke Petroleum, a subsidiary of Mansfield Energy Corp, announced today the acquisition of the marine fuel distribution assets of J.A.M. Distributing Company.

"We are excited to welcome the employees, marine fuel assets, and customer base of J.A.M. Distributing into the O'Rourke family," said Tom Anderson, President of O'Rourke Petroleum. "The consolidation of these two great businesses enables us to broaden our service offering for our combined customers while growing storage capacity from 90,000 barrels to 150,000 barrels."

The acquisition is expected to complement O'Rourke Marine Services' existing capabilities throughout the Gulf Coast, including the addition of company-owned marine assets to enhance brown water and blue water service. The acquisition also expands O'Rourke's asset footprint into Galveston, TX by adding deeper draft docks for improved access.

Bill Taylor, Vice-President of O'Rourke Marine Services (OMS), pointed out the acquisition's strategic importance considering recent industry changes. "With the IMO's 2020 marine fuel sulfur regulations going into effect, our joint offerings position O'Rourke to support customers transitioning their fuel strategy in 2020 and beyond."

The acquisition builds on OMS's rapidly expanding footprint in the Gulf Coast. In December 2019, OMS announced midstream and dockside services beginning in Port Fourchon, LA including 24/7 fueling, DEF, lubricant products, bilge removal, and potable water supply. In the same month, OMS opened a new facility in Rockport, TX offering a fueling station, loading dock, and two 10,000-barrel fuel barges.

About O'Rourke Petroleum

O'Rourke Petroleum, a subsidiary of Mansfield Energy Corp, is a leading Houston-based distributor of lubricants, fuels, and environmental services. O'Rourke provides products and services that enhance equipment functionality and reliability, streamline operating processes, meet regulatory guidelines, minimize waste streams, and maximize your petroleum dollars. Family-owned and operated since 1932, O'Rourke has grown from a single gas station to a leading national distributor of petroleum products and services to the automotive, construction, industrial, marine, oil & gas, petrochemicals & refining, and transportation industries. For information, call 713-672-4500 or visit www.orpp.com.

