Oroweat® Expands Its Nutrition-Forward Offerings with New Fiber Power and Protein Breads

Baked to perfection with quality ingredients, Oroweat® Fiber Power and Protein Breads make it easier than ever to add a boost of fiber or protein to any meal, lunchbox or snack

IRVING, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Oroweat® is introducing three new premium breads designed to support your daily nutritional goals – Oroweat® Fiber Power Bread and two new Oroweat® Protein Breads. Formulated with the quality ingredients consumers know and trust, Oroweat® Fiber Power and Protein Breads deliver meaningful nutrition in every serving. Fiber Power Bread offers 14 grams of fiber for every two slices, while Protein Bread provides 20 grams of complete protein per two slices – adding extra fiber or protein to your diet has never been easier or more delicious.

Oroweat Fiber Power Bread and Protein Bread

"People want simple ways to power their day with extra fiber and protein," said Orela Suku DeCurtis, Director of Marketing for Oroweat®. "Oroweat Fiber Power Bread and Protein Bread make hitting those nutritional milestones easy and delicious, using a first-of-its-kind blend of plant-based fiber and protein."

With over 90% of US adults1 not getting enough fiber in their diets, Oroweat® Fiber Power Bread is the perfect way to increase fiber intake without sacrificing your favorite foods. Packed with 14 grams of fiber per two slices, a two-slice sandwich easily gets you to 40% of your daily fiber goal. Baked to deliver incredible flavor and texture:

Fiber Power Bread: Oroweat® Fiber Power Bread takes classic whole grain bread to the next level with a satisfying, rich flavor that makes it simple to incorporate extra fiber into your favorite meals or snacks.

It's no secret protein is on the rise – and with 70% of U.S. adults looking for ways to add protein to their diet2, Oroweat® Protein Bread effortlessly boosts your protein intake. Perfectly baked to deliver delicious flavor and texture, Oroweat® Protein Bread contains 20 grams of protein per two slices, and can be found in two delicious flavors:

Protein White Bread: Oroweat® Protein White Bread features a light sweetness balanced by a savory finish, putting a protein-packed spin on a classic white bread.

Oroweat® Protein White Bread features a light sweetness balanced by a savory finish, putting a protein-packed spin on a classic white bread. Protein Honey Oat Bread: Oroweat® Protein Honey Oat Bread elevates any sandwich or snack with a crunchy oat topping and a sweet finish, adding a protein-packed touch of sweetness to your favorite foods.

Oroweat® Fiber Power and Oroweat® Protein Bread can now be found at grocery retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $7.69. For more information or to find Oroweat® at a store near you, visit oroweat.com.

1 According to a 2025 report from the Cleveland Clinic and a 2016 report from the National Library of Medicine.

2According to a 2026 report from the International Food Information Council.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. With leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 39 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA