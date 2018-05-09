Orphaned Starfish Foundation Will Celebrate Third Annual Star-Studded Fundraising Night Hosted by Vision Global Foundation May 9th at 1OAK Nightclub

Orphaned Starfish is dedicated to working with orphans, victims of abuse, survivors of trafficking and at-risk youth. OSF's mission is to foster lasting change in the lives of the children it serves by giving them the opportunity to develop vocational skills through computer technology and gain employment that will enable them to overcome the cycle of poverty and abuse.

The third annual Los Angeles event "OSF Night at 1OAK" will not be a typical charity gala. Instead, guests can enjoy an elite jet-setting experience that one might have at Hakkasan in Las Vegas or Pacha in Ibiza. Guests can dance the night away with world famous artists and DJ Five who will perform at the private, red carpet event.

"Every dollar that we raise ultimately helps transform a child's future," said Amit Raizada, partner at VVP. "This event is crucial to our mission at Vision Global Foundation to support children and families around the globe, and partnering with Orphaned Starfish Foundation further underscores our commitment to achieve meaningful impact on a global scale."

"OSF's special fundraising gala events in New York are always a highlight among our supporters," comments Victoria Smith. "With our third event in LA, we hope to place the spotlight on this very important cause, while giving our guests an exclusive luxury lifestyle experience at one of the hottest venues on the sunset strip."

Last year, the red carpet filled fundraiser raised over $500,000 in the span of a few hours to benefit the foundation's 60 international programs helping over 12,000 orphans in 27 countries. The money was dedicated to the construction and operation of vocational training facilities, including funding for furnishing, purchasing required equipment, teacher salaries, job placement services and scholarships for higher education.

"After raising more than $200,000 at our inaugural event in 2016 and over $500,000 last year, we have a very high bar to surpass those totals and reach our fundraising goals this year," adds Stratton Sclavos, partner of VVP. "As OSF continues to prove itself as a dedicated charitable organization and valued partner, Vision Global Foundation has committed over $100,000 this year, with 100% of the evening's proceeds benefiting OSF's global mission to eradicate poverty and abuse."

OSF events in New York and Los Angeles have attracted some of the world's top business leaders, celebrities and professional athletes, including Mariah Carey, Susan Lucci, Rick Fox, Julia Stiles, Malik Yoba, Sasha Cohen, Jon Batiste, Mariano Rivera, Troy Polamalu, and Nastia Liukin. At this year's event, NFL's Tony Gonzalez, Larry English and Tanzel Smith, actresses October Gonzalez, Nicole English and Paula Garces, among others are expected to attend.

"Our goal is to make sure that all the children we serve will have all the tools they need to be successful for their lives and to serve as many children around the world as possible. I am deeply grateful to our co-chairs, our sponsors and our supporters in Southern California for helping to make 12,000 plus children's dreams a reality," says OSF founder Andy Stein.

All proceeds will be donated to the Orphaned Starfish Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to promoting lasting change in the lives of orphans, victims of abuse, and at-risk youth. OSF serves by giving them the opportunity to develop vocational skills through computer technology and life skills to overcome the cycle of poverty and abuse.

Sponsors include Vision Venture Partners and its founding partners Stratton Sclavos, Amit Razaida, and Rick Fox as well as 1OAK and Toba Capital founder Vinny Smith, and Victoria Smith.

To attend this year's 'Party for a Purpose' or donate to the amazing cause, please visit here: https://www.osf.org/purpose.

About Orphaned Starfish Foundation

Andrew Stein founded the Orphaned Starfish Foundation in 2001 after visiting orphanages in Latin America and performing magic tricks for the children. He began OSF with the goal to help orphans, victims of abuse, victims of trafficking, and at-risk children worldwide escape their cycles of poverty and abuse through education and job training. Since then, he married his charity partner and professional singer, Dilia Stein who sings to the children and they both travel many months to visit every program during the year. From humble beginnings building a small computer vocational training center in an orphanage in Santiago, Chile, they have built OSF to now serve over 12,000 children in 60 programs in 27 countries: USA, Argentina, Cambodia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Honduras, Bolivia, Chile, Brazil, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Ecuador, Haiti, Colombia, Ethiopia, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Uruguay, Philippines, Paraguay, Kenya, Jamaica, American Samoa & Nepal. He has developed local partners in each of these countries, including Save the Children, Rotary Club, Paraguay and USAID.

About Vision Global Foundation

VVP's partners have had a life-long commitment to philanthropy. In 2017, we formed the Vision Global Foundation with a mission to support charitable causes around the globe that focus on children and families in need. We partner with like-minded organizations where our gifting of both financial aid and our employee's time can make a meaningful impact to their programs. We also carry VVP's "When We Invest, We Are Invested" mantra into all our efforts at The Vision Global Foundation – committing 10% of the company's net income and 10% of our employees' time to our efforts.

