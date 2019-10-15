OrphoMed to Present at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OrphoMed, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class dimer therapeutics, today announced that Nikhilesh N. Singh, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the BIO Investor Forum, being held October 22-23, 2019, in San Francisco.



Date: October 22, 2019

Time: 10:15 a.m. PDT

Location: The Westin St. Francis, Elizabethan B Room

A copy of the presentation will be available at www.orphomed.com.

About OrphoMed, Inc.

OrphoMed is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel first-in-class dimer therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary dimer platform technology engineered by Founder Nikhilesh Singh, Ph.D., OrphoMed is advancing ORP-101, a potential best-in-class buprenorphine dimer in clinical development for the treatment of IBS-D, and its pipeline of additional dimer conjugates. In May 2017, OrphoMed completed a $39 million Series A financing with New Enterprise Associates, Takeda Ventures, Pappas Capital and Relativity Healthcare. For more information please visit www.orphomed.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which reflect our current views and expectations with respect to future outcomes or events. When used in this press release, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Because these statements are based on current estimates and assumptions, they are inherently subject to risks that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the facts that we are substantially dependent on our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our products; the commercial adoption of our products and any other product candidates we develop will depend on the degree of their market acceptance; we have only limited assets and will need to raise additional capital before we can expect to generate revenue or become profitable; and we have never generated any revenue and may never be profitable. Forward-looking statements in this presentation apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SOURCE OrphoMed, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.orphomed.com

