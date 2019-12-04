Orpyx® launches Orpyx SI Sensory Insoles with Remote Patient Monitoring to Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orpyx® Medical Technologies Inc. (Orpyx), an innovator in digital health therapeutics, announced the launch of Orpyx SI Sensory Insoles with Remote Patient Monitoring for the prevention of diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) and neuropathy-related ulcers. By monitoring pressure, temperature, and movement, the Orpyx SI Sensory Insole system provides the wearer with real-time audiovisual alerts and allows them to immediately take action to resolve high-pressure areas that may lead to tissue breakdown. Through a cloud-based dashboard, healthcare providers can monitor real-world data and identify trends to proactively make treatment decisions to help keep their patients' feet healthy. To learn more about our product visit here.

Orpyx® SI Sensory Insole System with Remote Patient Monitoring empowers people to stay active by helping prevent diabetic foot ulcers.

"It is our mission to eliminate preventable DFUs," stated Dr. Breanne Everett, Orpyx CEO and co-inventor. "Current treatments are not enough. One in four people suffering from diabetes will develop a foot ulcer, and after the ulcer has healed, 40% of those will recur within the first year. Once a person develops a DFU, the 5-year mortality rate is almost 50%--higher than leukemia, colon cancer, and breast cancer. In my clinical practice, I saw the physical and emotional toll DFUs had on our patients and their families. If we can prevent DFUs from recurring, we can greatly improve peoples' lives while avoiding costs." It is estimated $176B spent in the US alone on diabetes care, of which $60B is directly related to lower limb care.

In a recently published randomized controlled trial, when compared to standard of care, the Orpyx SI technology reduced DFU recurrence by up to 86% for people with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and a previous DFU. Neuropathy, which occurs in 70% of people with diabetes, is characterized by a lack of sensation and pain in the feet. Due to this lack of sensation, people with neuropathy often can't detect when tissue damage is occurring. It is the number one cause of lower-extremity amputations when left under-treated.

"The development of the Orpyx SI Sensory Insole system was a true collaboration with our healthcare providers and patients," stated JR Locey, VP of Commercial Operations. "For the first time, we are able to offer sensory feedback through a simple user interface to provide real-time data. Previously, this type of accuracy was only available in a research setting, but now it can be used in the real world to help prevent DFUs."

About Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc.

Orpyx® Medical Technologies Inc. empowers people with diabetes to maintain mobility. The company's core product line, the Orpyx SI Sensory Insoles with remote patient monitoring, helps manage and prevent diabetic foot ulcers and limb loss through advanced foot sensor technology and real-time analytics. Orpyx technology is also used by researchers to access clinical-grade plantar pressure data for health and human performance applications in the fields of sports medicine, therapeutic applications and footwear design.

SOURCE Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc.

Related Links

orpyx.com

