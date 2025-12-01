Orqa Scales Production Capacity to 280,000 Drones, Eliminating Reliance on Chinese Drone Technology

OSIJEK, Croatia, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orqa, Europe's leading developer of FPV (first-person view) and unmanned aerial systems (UAS), has significantly expanded manufacturing at its headquarters in Osijek, Croatia. The facility can now produce up to 280,000 NDAA-compliant drones per year using Orqa's proprietary components, eliminating dependence on Chinese supply chains.

Orqa MRM 1-5

The expansion follows growing demand for reliable, defence-grade UAS systems that are free from Chinese components. Orqa's fully vertically integrated model, where all key components are designed, engineered, and manufactured in-house, ensures complete control over performance, reliability, and security.

"This milestone reinforces our conviction that Europe can build a secure and independent industrial capacity for defence technology," said Srdjan Kovacevic, CEO of Orqa. "We've proven that high-performance drone production can be scaled outside of China, supporting the creation of resilient and trusted global supply chains. As demand accelerates, we're ready to deliver securely and at scale."

The expanded facility strengthens Orqa's world-leading engineering and precision assembly capabilities, enabling the company to produce both its own systems and high-performance components for trusted partners. Alongside this domestic investment, Orqa has also begun extending its production model globally through a decentralised network of strategic manufacturing partners, with deals in key territories already in place.

About Orqa

Orqa is Europe's leading drone technology company, designing and manufacturing advanced FPV and unmanned aerial systems in Croatia. Our fully vertically integrated operations, from design to production, enable complete supply chain independence and performance optimization competitors cannot match. With 100,000+ products delivered in 2024 and customers across 50+ countries, we're redefining aerial robotics for defense and enterprise clients worldwide.

