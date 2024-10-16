ORR Protection Acquires Detection & Suppression International (DSI) to Strengthen Fire Protection Services in Texas

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ORR Protection Systems, Inc. , a premier provider of mission critical fire protection solutions, proudly announces the asset acquisition of Detection & Suppression International ( DSI ), headquartered in Houston, Texas. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances ORR Protection's capabilities in delivering comprehensive fire safety solutions to its clients across various industries.

DSI has established itself as a leader in the fire protection sector, specializing in advanced fire suppression systems, risk assessment, and consulting services. With over two decades of industry experience, DSI brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to ORR Protection, enabling the combined organization to offer an even broader range of fire protection services.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for ORR Protection as we welcome DSI into our family," said Ray Aldridge, President & CEO of ORR Protection. "This acquisition not only expands our service offerings but also reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional fire protection solutions. We look forward to leveraging DSI's industry knowledge and innovative technologies to better serve our clients."

The integration of DSI into ORR Protection will allow for enhanced operational efficiencies, increased technical expertise, and an expanded geographical reach. Clients will benefit from a seamless transition as DSI's services become part of ORR Protection's comprehensive portfolio, which includes monitoring, inspection, testing, maintenance, and installation of fire protection systems.

The acquisition is effective immediately, with both companies focused on ensuring a smooth transition for employees and clients. ORR Protection and DSI are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and safety throughout this process.

About ORR Protection

ORR Protection is a leading provider of mission critical fire protection solutions, committed to safeguarding people, property and the environment through innovative products and services. With a strong emphasis on quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, ORR Protection continues to expand its offerings to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

About Detection & Suppression International (DSI)

Detection & Suppression International (DSI) is a Houston, Texas-based leader in fire protection. Since 2000, DSI has specialized in fire suppression systems, risk assessment, and consulting services. With a dedication to safety and innovation, DSI has earned a solid reputation in the industry for delivering reliable fire protection solutions to a wide range of clients.

