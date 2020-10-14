Orren Pickell Building Group Creates Innovative North Shore Historic Homes Trail for Open House Chicago 2020

With three North Shore historical societies ( Kenilworth , Winnetka and Glencoe ), OPBG created the self-led, exterior-viewing-only, bike/drive OHC North Shore Historic Homes Trail for the new OHC mobile app . OPBG also sponsored the walkable OHC Oak Park Young Frank Lloyd Wright Trail. The app is available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores October 14-25. This marks the first time that OHC has included North Shore design and private residences in its collection of experiences and programs.

"For nearly fifty years, Orren Pickell has created homes inspired by the designs of North Shore masters like Howard Van Doren Shaw, David Adler and Frank Lloyd Wright," said Lisa Pickell, president of OPBG. "OPBG is happy to offer our expertise for this innovative, self-led, socially distanced OHC experience."

The OHC North Shore Historic Homes Trail includes:

Hiram Baldwin House (Essex Rd., Kenilworth , Wright)

(Essex Rd., , Wright) Frank Root House (Essex Rd., Kenilworth , Burnham )

(Essex Rd., , ) George Maher House (Warwick Rd., Kenilworth , Maher)

(Warwick Rd., , Maher) Charles Ramsey / Harry Weese House (Kenilworth Ave., Kenilworth , unknown)

(Kenilworth Ave., , unknown) Aitken House (Maple St., Winnetka , Aitken)

(Maple St., , Aitken) Louis B. Kuppenheimer Jr. House (Burr Ave., Winnetka , Adler)

(Burr Ave., , Adler) Henry Demarest Lloyd House (Sheridan Rd., Winnetka , unknown)

(Sheridan Rd., , unknown) John Rogerson Montgomery House (Old Green Bay Rd., Glencoe , Shaw)

(Old Green Bay Rd., , Shaw) Edmund D. Brigham House (North Sheridan Rd., Glencoe , Wright)

(North Sheridan Rd., , Wright) 70 Crescent Drive (Crescent Dr., Glencoe , Byrne)

(Crescent Dr., , Byrne) Harold Katz House (Terrace Ct., Glencoe , Keck)

OPBG has also created a parallel collection of OPBG-designed North Shore homes inspired by historic designs. The collection includes OPBG's latest concept house, the Urban Family Farmhouse in Kenilworth. OPBG Concept Houses showcase OPBG's collaborative design/build process.

Orren Pickell Building Group has been a leading design-build firm on Chicago's North Shore for nearly 50 years. The company provides custom home architecture and construction throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan.

