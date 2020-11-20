Orren Pickell Building Group's New Design Options for Homes Remodeled for Covid-19

WILMETTE, Ill., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Chicago began closing offices and schools under Covid-19, Orren Pickell Building Group (OPBG) , the family-founded, family-run custom home builder, added options for clients remodeling their homes for working and learning spaces.

More Storage Options: Household Storage, Kitchen Pantries, Wine Storage and Convertible Home Offices/Classrooms . OPBG introduced high-quality semi-custom and modular cabinets for the perfect kitchen pantry, household storage space and wine storage and wall beds to turn a guest bedroom into a home office or classroom.

More Outdoor Living Options: Ultimate Outdoor Kitchen . Clients discovered that their outdoor spaces needed upgrades so OPBG introduced two outdoor cabinetry brands – Danvers Stainless Steel Outdoor Cabinetry and NatureKast Weatherproof Cabinetry -- to upgrade their decks with a kitchen in either stainless steel or wood-like resin.

Richer Textile Options: Opulent Textiles and Wallcoverings to Create Inviting Spaces . OPBG added two luxury interior design brands to help clients refresh their home's interior design and create inviting spaces. Schumacher is the New York Gilded Age fabric and wallcovering purveyor. Maya Romanoff is the country's largest source for handcrafted wallcoverings

Land Procurement. With remote working and learning, many find they are no longer limited to communities with a reasonable daily commute to the office. OPBG helps all custom home clients find land perfect for their custom-built home in Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan.

Orren Pickell Building Group is the Midwest's leading design-build firm that has popularized Chicago's North Shore design vernacular by Howard Van Doren Shaw, David Adler and Frank Lloyd Wright. In 2021, OPBG begins its 50th year providing custom home architectural design and quality construction throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan.

OPBG Digital Media Kit ; OPBG Fall 2020 New Design Options Digital Media Kit

SOURCE Orren Pickell Building Group