Orro Adds Genie to the List

"Genie is excited to be part of the lineup of integrations offered by this innovative system," said Mike Kridel, president of The Genie Company. "This option allows home builders to extend garage door controls and monitoring to any or all rooms via voice controls and Orro's touchscreen interface."

As Genie works to make its garage door openers smarter, safer, and more user-friendly, this key integration allows home builders to offer a more complete and human-centric control system. With 81% of homebuyers expecting smart systems to be included, Orro partners with production and custom home builders throughout North America to provide a professionally installed, simple-to-use, intelligent system. To set up the integration, Orro professional installers and customers simply need to select Genie from the Integrations section of the Orro App.

About Orro

Built to meet the rigors and requirements of professional home builders, electricians and installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing top-of-the-line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems – creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit: www.GetOrro.com

About Genie®

The Genie Company is based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, and is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie name itself is a well-recognized icon among homeowners, builders, and dealers alike. Genie distributes its openers and accessories through a broad distribution channel of professional dealers, wholesalers, and retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

